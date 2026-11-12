South Korean, Chinese foreign ministers to meet to discuss North, bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 5. YONHAP

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meeting comes ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in China, where world leaders will gather.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit China this week for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Cho is scheduled to visit Beijing for two days starting Friday, and the two ministers are expected to discuss North Korea and bilateral relations, according to the ministry.

The visit will precede President Lee Jae Myung’s planned trip to China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit in Shenzhen next Wednesday through Nov. 19. Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders are also expected to attend.





Yonhap



