South Korea withdrew eight diplomats from Ukraine over POW disclosure dispute, Seoul's top envoy says

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Cambodia tops Korea's travel advisory list by country for five years straight
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued or raised advisories for Cambodia seven times from 2021 to this year — the most for any country. Six of these advisories came last year.
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Foreign minister says he called in U.S. envoy to protest USFK chief’s border remarks
Cho Hyun said he raised Seoul’s concerns with the U.S. ambassador after Gen. Xavier Brunson’s DMZ comments triggered a territorial sovereignty dispute.
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Nuclear leaders from 60 countries gather in Incheon
The IAEA International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power opens in Incheon, bringing officials from 60 countries to discuss nuclear technology, regulation and industry growth.
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Discussions on U.S.-North dialogue may have occurred during Kim Jong-un’s China trip, foreign minister says
Speaking to parliament, Cho Hyun said it was possible such talks were held ahead of the APEC summit, which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.