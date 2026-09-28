South Korea voices 'strong regret' over Ukraine's denial of nondisclosure pact on North Korean POWs

The statement came after Ukrainian media outlets reported that a Kyiv presidential source denied the existence of such a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.

The Blue House on Sunday voiced “strong regret” over what it called Ukraine’s denial of an agreement with Seoul not to disclose the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POW) to South Korea.

The Blue House “expresses strong regret over Ukraine’s unilateral disclosure [of the transfer] and its subsequent false announcement that there had not been a nondisclosure agreement,” Seong Ghi-hong, the senior presidential secretary for public relations, said in a released statement.

The Blue House official added that the country is considering taking additional measures regarding the issue if necessary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed during a United Nations address last week that Ukraine has sent the two North Korean soldiers captured last year to South Korea.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his office have since said that Ukraine breached a nondisclosure agreement to keep the transfer secret to safeguard the soldiers from dangers that they could face if their transfer were disclosed, citing international law and humanitarian principles.

Soon after, Ukrainian media outlets reported that a Ukrainian presidential source denied the existence of a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.

The presidential office, in particular, pointed to the Ukrainian presidential office’s “false” denial of the confidentiality agreement, made after Lee disclosed the bilateral agreement, saying that this “seriously hampers” bilateral trust and causes serious disruptions to bilateral friendship.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on Sept. 23. AP/YONHAP

Seoul said that the Ukrainian government had demanded confidentiality on the transfer, citing potential domestic criticism over giving up the chance to exchange the North Korean POWs for Ukrainian POWs.

South Korea agreed to keep the transfer confidential in consideration of the safety of the POWs and their families and other diplomatic and security issues, Seong explained, claiming that Zelensky disclosed the transfer without prior explanation or consultation despite the mutual agreement.

The South Korean presidential official also voiced “deep regret” over some domestic individuals who, the presidential secretary said, politicized the “sensitive security issue” in favor of Ukraine.

Seong said that politicizing the issue damages national interest and called for an end to the spread of unfounded falsehoods.





Yonhap