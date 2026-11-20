Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 20. YONHAP

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel agreed the alliance remains central to peace while discussing renewed dialogue with North Korea.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young met U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel on Friday to discuss the allies' policies on North Korea and Seoul's effort to bring lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the Ministry of Unification said.

It was Chung's first official meeting with Steel, who arrived here in late July as Washington's top envoy to Seoul. The ministry had confirmed last month that the talks were being arranged.

At Chung's office at the government complex in Seoul, the two discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the allies' North Korea policies, the Unification Ministry said in a statement.

Chung called a firm South Korea-U. S. alliance the foundation of peace and prosperity on the peninsula, and said dialogue with Pyongyang must resume, both between Washington and Pyongyang, and between the two Koreas.

He explained Seoul's effort to keep border tensions from flaring into accidental clashes and to build peaceful coexistence, and asked for Washington's support.

Both sides agreed that the alliance remains the axis of regional peace and prosperity, and said they would continue close communication on the matter.

Since her arrival, Steel has met a series of South Korean ministers, beginning with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in early August.

That she had yet to meet Chung more than two months into her tenure, however, had fueled speculation that the United States was displeased with Chung's alleged leak of classified information on North Korea.

The speculation centered on Chung's remarks in March about a third uranium enrichment facility in North Korea, which the U.S. government regards as classified information. Chung has said the information was already in the public domain.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, right, visits Panmunjom in Paju, Gyeonggi, with Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command, on Nov. 20. MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION

After meeting Steel, Chung traveled to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he met U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson, who also leads the United Nations Command (UNC) and South Korea-U. S. Combined Forces Command.

It was their first official meeting. Brunson took command in South Korea in December 2024, and Chung became unification minister in July 2025.

Chung credited the UNC with more than 70 years of keeping the armistice stable and military tensions in check, and pledged to work with it toward peace on the peninsula. The 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Thanking Chung for visiting Panmunjom, Brunson wrote on X, “It has kept the peace here for generations, and keeping it takes sustained effort and close coordination with our Republic of Korea partners.”

The ministry said the two sides will continue close communication and cooperation going forward.





Yonhap