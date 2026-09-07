South Korea, U.S., Japan kick off 3-way military exercise

Korean, U.S. and Japanese forces conduct the multidomain Freedom Edge exercise in international waters south of Jeju Island on Nov. 13, 2024. NEWS1

South Korea, the United States and Japan began five days of Freedom Edge exercises near Jeju Island to bolster deterrence against North Korean threats.

South Korea, the United States and Japan began a five-day joint military exercise Monday, proceeding on schedule even as key Seoul-Washington drills were recently scaled back upon U.S. President Donald Trump's order.

The multidomain Freedom Edge exercise kicked off in international waters east and south Jeju Island, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a press release.

"The three nations will leverage the drills to enhance operational capabilities and joint response capabilities across multiple domains, including maritime, air and cyber, while maintaining a robust and stable cooperative relationship," the JCS said.

The drills will involve major maritime and air assets from the armed forces of the three countries, with a joint exercise control group overseeing the operations for their systematic and safe execution, the Korean military said.

The JCS stressed the exercise is an annual drill of a defensive nature, conducted in accordance with international law and norms.

"It is aimed at enhancing deterrence and response capabilities against North Korean nuclear and missile threats, while safeguarding regional peace and stability," it added.

This year's Freedom Edge, its fourth iteration since the inaugural launch in June 2024, is being held according to schedule despite last month's scaling back of the bilateral Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise between South Korea and the U.S.

The UFS was reduced by half on Trump's orders in an apparent conciliatory gesture toward North Korea. Pyongyang has long denounced the allies' drills as war rehearsals.

A Super Hornet fighter jet takes part in the first multidomain exercise of Freedom Edge held by South Korea, the United States and Japan in international waters south of Jeju Island on June 28. YONHAP

In Monday's readout, the JCS did not elaborate on what military assets will participate in the Freedom Edge, although a JCS official said earlier that the exercise will be on par with previous years in scope and scale.

Last year's drills were held without a U.S. aircraft carrier, its first absence since the inaugural drills, as U.S. carrier strike groups were deployed to the Middle East.

Announcing plans for the 2026 Freedom Edge in late August, the U.S. Pacific Command said the exercise will feature enhanced real-time data sharing and synchronized coordination among the three countries, with enhanced air defense scenarios and maritime interdiction operations.

The second and third Freedom Edge exercises were held in November 2024 and in September last year.





Yonhap