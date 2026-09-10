South Korea, U.S. hold talks on North Korean WMD threats

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Korean arms makers expand into NATO’s east flank, $477M rocket launcher deal signed with Croatia
Hanwha’s rocket artillery deal with Croatia highlights Korea’s expanding defense partnerships across Europe’s eastern flank.
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Top South Korean, U.S. envoys plan talks as North policy questions grow
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he expects to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this month as Seoul seeks clarity on Washington’s approach to Pyongyang.
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Engine shutdown caused fatal Army helicopter crash in February: Military
The Army said a misaligned engine cylinder caused the February AH-1S Cobra crash and may hasten the helicopter's retirement.
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Korea’s defense procurement chief courts European buyers at Poland arms fair
DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol met Polish and Estonian officials while supporting Korean defense exporters at MSPO 2026, Eastern Europe's biggest arms expo.