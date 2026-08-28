South Korea, U.S. and Japan to hold Freedom Edge military drills in September

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Navy to test P-3CKs after fatal crash
The Navy will begin test and training flights next month as it moves toward resuming P-3CK patrol missions grounded after a 2025 crash that killed four officers.
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Gov't to implement new measures to crack down more strongly on illegal fishing near NLL
The government will strengthen measures against illegal Chinese fishing boats near the Northern Limit Line (NLL), increase on-site enforcement and expand diplomatic cooperation.
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PPP pushes presidential oversight for nuclear submarines
Opposition lawmakers proposed a special bill placing a nuclear-submarine strategy committee under the president as Seoul advances its Jang Bogo N program.
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First hearing on integrated military academy devolves into 'barking dogs' versus 'gangsters'
Alumni and cadets fiercely opposed Korea's plan to unify Army, Navy and Air Force academies at the first public hearing.