South Korea, U.S., allies reaffirm North Korea denuclearization goal

North Korea’s National Defense Revolution Museum, run by the country’s Second Economy Commission, opens on Oct. 11 to mark the 81st founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, in this photo released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency two days later. YONHAP YONHAP

South Korea, the United States and partners backed tougher sanctions enforcement targeting Pyongyang's overseas workers, cyber schemes and military ties with Russia.

WASHINGTON — South Korea, the United States and other like-minded partners on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea, highlighting recent sanctions targeting Pyongyang's overseas workers, cyber activities and military cooperation with Russia.

In a joint statement issued by 11 countries and the European Union, the participants welcomed sanctions imposed by the United States, Australia and the EU in October to disrupt North Korea's efforts to finance its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

The statement was issued by South Korea, the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Britain and the EU.

The countries highlighted findings by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), which shed light on Pyongyang's military cooperation with Russia, cyber-enabled information technology (IT) worker schemes and overseas labor operations.

The team was established after a United Nations expert panel, tasked with monitoring sanctions enforcement, disbanded in April 2024 after Russia vetoed a resolution to extend its mandate. It comprises 11 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia and Canada.

"The MSMT and EU reaffirm our commitment to the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the DPRK," the statement said, referring to North Korea by the acronym of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The participants also urged all UN member states, particularly permanent members of the Security Council, to fully implement sanctions resolutions against North Korea.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions against 10 individuals and one entity accused of facilitating North Korean IT worker schemes targeting U.S. businesses and generating illicit revenue for Pyongyang's weapons programs.





Yonhap