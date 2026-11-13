South Korea, UN discuss North Korea nuclear threat and military AI

Senior officials of South Korea and the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (Unoda) held a meeting Friday and discussed North Korea's nuclear program and the responsible use of AI in the military domain, the foreign ministry said.

The meeting between Vice Foreign Minister for Strategy and Intelligence Jeong Yeon-doo and UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu took place on the sidelines of the two-day South Korea-UN Conference on Disarmament and Nonproliferation, held in Seoul from Thursday.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the North Korean nuclear issue, the outcomes of the UN General Assembly's First Committee and ways to deepen cooperation between South Korea and the Unoda.

During the conference, Jeong stressed the need for international cooperation to promote the responsible use of AI in the military domain while addressing related challenges.

He also said South Korea would continue to play an active role in the field, noting that it had spearheaded a UN General Assembly resolution on military AI and co-hosted a relevant summit with the Netherlands.

Nakamitsu warned that rapid advances in AI and other technologies could expose new vulnerabilities and increase the risks of miscalculation and unintended escalation.

The official stressed that international law must be observed at every stage of AI development and use, and that humans must retain control and responsibility for decisions involving AI. She also outlined such priorities as developing policies based on technical expertise and finding appropriate forums for dialogue, the ministry said.





Yonhap