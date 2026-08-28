South Korea to help pave way for renewed U.S.-North Korea talks, security adviser says

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul on July 22. NEWS1

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said South Korea will help rebuild trust while coordinating with Washington to ensure it is not sidelined in any renewed dialogue.

South Korea will work to help rebuild trust between the United States and North Korea in hopes of restarting dialogue, while coordinating closely with Washington to ensure Seoul is not left out of the process, Seoul's security adviser said Friday.

"As a party directly concerned with peace on the Korean Peninsula and a pacemaker, we will support efforts to build trust between North Korea and the United States so that U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts can lead to the resumption of U.S.-North Korea dialogue," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul.

"President Trump has recently scaled back South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises and field training exercises. He has also continued to express his willingness to engage with North Korea."

Wi also stressed the importance of close coordination with Washington in preparing for a possible resumption of U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

"One thing we need to keep in mind is coordinating with the United States so that the resumption of U.S.-North Korea dialogue leads to substantive progress on the North Korean nuclear issue, along with the establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula," Wi said. "We need a multidimensional approach to prepare appropriately for this."

His remarks suggest that the government wants renewed talks, should any materialize, to produce concrete results since the U.S.-North Korea dialogue in 2018 and 2019 failed to yield a lasting agreement.

"Another point we need to keep in mind is ensuring that our security posture is not weakened and that [South] Korea is not left out of the process," Wi said.

"Policy coordination and communication between South Korea and the United States are more important than ever to ensure this process proceeds smoothly."

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, right, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul on Aug. 20 before their meeting CHEONG WA DAE

Wi also pointed to a number of outstanding issues between Seoul and Washington: investment, matters involving companies like Coupang, the transfer of wartime operational control and security and intelligence cooperation.

"The government is working to coordinate these issues effectively and strengthen the South Korea-U.S. cooperation framework," Wi said.

Wi also discussed his recent meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which took place on Aug. 20 in South Korea.

"We held talks and a luncheon for about two hours, and it was meaningful that dialogue between [South] Korea's national security adviser and China's foreign minister resumed for the first time in five years after being suspended in 2021," Wi said.

"The two sides agreed to operate this channel on a regular basis. We also agreed to discuss a visit by me to China at a convenient time."

The two sides also agreed to begin preparations for President Lee Jae Myung's attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in Shenzhen, China, in November.

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during a ceremony in Seoul on Aug. 15, marking the 81st Liberation Day, which commemorates Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. YONHAP

Wi said he told Wang that China's cooperation would be necessary as the Lee administration pursues an approach toward North Korea centered on peaceful coexistence, rather than confrontation — what Lee outlined for Korea’s Liberation Day on Aug. 15.

Wi also said he explained in detail the South Korean government's position on denuclearization and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Wang said that China’s policy toward the Korean Peninsula has maintained continuity and stability, and it will continue to play a constructive role for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to Wi.

The two sides also exchanged views on rapidly changing regional and international conditions. They agreed on the need to cooperate while respecting each other's positions and expanding areas of common ground, Wi said.

The two sides had a candid exchange on ways to resume trilateral cooperation among South Korea, China and Japan, Wi added.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]