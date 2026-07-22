South Korea to deepen partnership, cooperation with Asean in AI, culture and security

Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, sixth from left, joins his counterparts for a photo at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Post-ministerial Conference with the Republic of Korea in Manila on July 22. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

At the foreign ministers' meeting, discussions centered on strategic partnerships as well as improving the bilateral FTA and supply chains.

South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the implementation of their comprehensive strategic partnership vision and introduced new cooperation initiatives in AI and cultural and creative industries, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun co-chaired the Korea-Asean foreign ministers' meeting with his Thai counterpart on the sidelines of Asean-related ministerial meetings in Manila, where the two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues and ways to strengthen substantive cooperation, according to the ministry.

Cho said South Korea and Asean have become “indispensable partners” amid a rapidly changing regional environment marked by global supply chain restructuring and rapid technological shifts, calling for closer cooperation through the implementation of the vision.

The vision, introduced by President Lee Jae Myung at last year's Korea-Asean summit, outlines three pillars of cooperation: people-centered cooperation, growth and innovation and peace and stability.

During the meeting, South Korea introduced its Korea-Asean AI Partnership Initiative, aimed at building AI ecosystems, promoting AI research and talent development and supporting the safe use of AI based on Seoul's full-stack AI capabilities.

Seoul also introduced new initiatives on cultural and creative industries, cooperation to combat online scam crimes and the establishment of a joint maritime safety academy, while calling for Asean member states' support and participation in the projects.

Asean member states welcomed the vision and expressed their willingness to closely cooperate in its implementation, according to the ministry.

The two sides also discussed ways to further strengthen economic cooperation, including efforts to improve the bilateral FTA and enhance supply chain resilience.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks during the Asean Post-ministerial Conference with the Republic of Korea in Manila on July 22. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Last month, South Korea and Asean launched official talks to upgrade their FTA, aiming to expand cooperation in the digital economy, critical minerals and other emerging sectors. South Korea and Asean signed an FTA on goods in 2006, followed by agreements on services in 2007 and investment in 2009.

Asean is South Korea's third-largest trading partner, with Seoul exporting about $122.5 billion worth of goods to Asean member states in 2025.

Cho also explained Seoul's efforts to achieve peaceful coexistence and shared growth with North Korea and asked for Asean's continued support.

Asean member states reaffirmed their support for Seoul's Korean Peninsula policy, stressing that peace and stability on the peninsula are crucial for regional peace and stability, according to the ministry.

Apart from the Korea-Asean meeting, Cho held bilateral talks with his counterparts from some of the Asean member states, including the Philippines and Thailand, the officials said.





Yonhap