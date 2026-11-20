The country ranked first among 194 countries in the United Nation’s 2026 e-government development audit, returning to the top spot a dozen years after it last led the study.

South Korea has reclaimed the world's top spot in a United Nations survey of e-government development for the first time in 12 years, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Friday.

In the UN E-Government Survey 2026, South Korea ranked first among 194 countries in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI), scoring 0.9794, the ministry said.

Denmark came in second with 0.9777, followed by Singapore with 0.9722, Saudi Arabia 0.9721 and the United Arab Emirates at 0.9711. The United States placed No. 13 with a score of 0.9440, while Japan came in No. 29 with 0.8968 and China No. 41 with 0.8743. North Korea ranked No. 190, with a score of 0.2166, according to the ministry.

Since 2002, the UN has conducted a biennial assessment of e-government development across its 193 member states. This year, Palestine was also included in the evaluation. The EGDI measures the level of e-government development based on three components: the Online Service Index (OSI), the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII) and the Human Capital Index (HCI).

By category, South Korea ranked No. 4 in the OSI, fifth in the TII and 11th in the HCI. The ministry attributed the country's return to the top overall ranking partly to a six-place improvement in its HCI ranking over the past two years.

South Korea previously topped the UN survey for three consecutive editions, in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Since then, it has remained among the leading countries, placing No. 3 in 2016 and 2018, No. 2 in 2020, No. 3 in 2022, and No. 4 in 2024.





Yonhap