South Korea ready to provide medical equipment to hospital in North Korea if asked: Unification Ministry

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, attends the inauguration ceremony for Kangdong County Hospital on Nov. 19, 2025, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency the following day. YONHAP

South Korea has secured United Nations approval and funding to supply equipment to a Pyongyang hospital if North Korea accepts it.

The South Korean government is fully prepared to provide medical equipment to North Korea as soon as it is asked by Pyongyang, a Ministry of Unification report showed Monday, adding that it has already secured United Nations approval and the necessary budget to do so.

According to the report submitted to Rep. Kim Dai-sik of the main opposition People Power Party, the government plans to supply 166 types of medical equipment to Kangdong County Hospital in Pyongyang, the first hospital completed under North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's push to build factories and medical facilities across the country.

The ministry did not specify the exact items, though it said it would provide essential medical equipment for diagnosis, surgery and treatment, according to the lawmaker.

Under existing UN sanctions on the North, countries are prohibited to provide any industrial machinery, including medical equipment, to the reclusive state.

Seoul, however, has already secured a sanctions exemption from the UN Security Council sanctions committee, the ministry said in its report, adding the government has also decided to use the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund to finance the project.

"It is a 'ready to go' approach in which sanctions and funding issues have been addressed in advance so that the assistance can be provided immediately if North Korea agrees to accept the medical equipment," a government official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are making preparations so that the project can begin right away once dialogue resumes."

Since 2024, the North has been pushing for its Regional Development 20 X 10 Policy, aimed at building modern facilities in 20 regional areas every year over 10 years to improve the living standards in rural regions.

As part of the plan, the country has been seeking to build modern hospitals and public amenities in regional areas to close the urban-rural gap. The construction of Kangdong County Hospital was completed in November 2025.





Yonhap