South Korea 2027 budget puts money behind Opcon transfer, possible North Korea thaw

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, right, speaks with Budget Minister Park Hong-geun during the 21st Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul on May 12. NEWS1

Seoul's upcoming budget sharply raises defense, cybersecurity and inter-Korean cooperation spending as it prepares for wartime control transfer and possible talks with Pyongyang.

South Korea earmarked higher defense spending and targeted increases for cybersecurity and diplomatic security next year, funneling new funds into an accelerated push to reclaim wartime operational control (Opcon) from the United States and prepare for a possible resumption of dialogue with North Korea, according to a 2027 budget plan approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' proposed cybersecurity budget has more than quadrupled, from 3.8 billion won ($2.8 million) this year to 15.5 billion won next year, after a hacking incident at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy exposed gaps in the ministry's digital defenses.

"Cyberattacks are increasing relative to the sensitivity of the information we handle," a Foreign Ministry official said. "There was an internal consensus that, overall, our current response capabilities have limits."

The ministry plans to bring in outside consultants next year to review security across headquarters and affiliated agencies, then prioritize upgrades for aging or frequently targeted systems.

It also plans to boost physical security at diplomatic missions, allocating 2.7 billion won in new funding to reinforce building structures against blasts and shrapnel as small drone and explosive attacks have proliferated in Middle East conflicts. Six missions in the region are being considered as priority sites; the ministry said the reinforced buildings could double as evacuation shelters for South Korean citizens in a crisis. Separately, the budget for responding to overseas emergencies and incidents was expanded about 27 percent, from 14 billion won to 17.8 billion won.

The ministry's own budget will grow 2.4 percent to 3.70 trillion won next year.

Ministry of Unification office in Jongno District, central Seoul YONHAP

The Ministry of Unification proposed a 1.25 trillion won budget, up just 0.82 percent from this year — a modest headline figure that the ministry said masks a roughly 16 percent increase in actual program spending once one-off costs like land purchases for a peace center that wrapped up this year are excluded.

The government kept the inter-Korean cooperation fund above the 1 trillion won level, positioning it to quickly restart cross-border projects if relations with Pyongyang improve. The clearest signal of that bet is a 238 percent jump in the fund's loan program for economic cooperation, from 59 billion won to 199.4 billion won, meant to ensure money is ready to flow into rail and road infrastructure projects if existing inter-Korean agreements are revived. The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for renewed talks with North Korea.

The ministry is also shifting its education programs away from a security-first approach toward one emphasizing peaceful coexistence, dialogue and democratic values, with the peace and unification education budget rising from 15.9 billion won to 25.3 billion won.

"As we enter the second year of the Lee Jae Myung administration, we substantively reflected programs the public can feel, to drive forward the policy of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula," a Unification Ministry official said.

Spending on North Korea-related information disclosure will also grow, with 15.6 billion won allocated to run a new research institute on Northeast Asian peace set to open early next year, and 7 billion won in new funding to expand access to North Korea-related materials.

Support for North Korean defectors is shifting from initial resettlement toward community integration as the ministry is looking to convert its second Hanawon resettlement facility, in Hwacheon County, Gangwon, into a center for community adaptation and re-education, backed by 2.9 billion won in new funding for local integration support.

Public-facing peace programs will also expand. Funding for demilitarized zone (DMZ)-area peace walks, an international forum and a marathon will roughly quadruple, from 380 million won to 1.46 billion won, and the ministry set aside 428 million won in new funding to launch a train service between Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, and Dorasan Station — just about 650 meters (2,130 feet) south of the DMZ in Paju, Gyeonggi — with plans for eight runs a month starting next year.

The combined diplomacy and unification budget will rise just 1.1 percent, to 7.12 trillion won, despite some of the ministries' individual programs seeing dramatic increases, marking the smallest increase of any of the 12 policy areas in the budget. Defense spending, by contrast, is set for one of its steepest jumps in years.

The Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul YONHAP

The Defense Ministry proposed a 73.27 trillion won budget for 2027, an 8.2 percent increase from 67.7 trillion won this year, as it seeks to accelerate Opcon transfer from Washington and modernize its forces amid a shrinking pool of conscripts.

The proposed budget "is focused on strengthening our military's self-reliant defense capabilities and pivoting from manpower-heavy forces to a technology-centered military, in response to a rapidly changing security environment and a shrinking pool of conscripts," the ministry said.

Opcon refers to the authority to direct South Korean and U.S. forces in wartime, which has remained with the U.S.-led Combined Forces Command since the 1950-53 Korean War. Seoul has held peacetime operational control since 1994 but has repeatedly delayed taking back wartime authority, most recently citing unmet conditions on South Korea's own command and strike capabilities. The Lee Jae Myung administration has made an accelerated Opcon transition a priority, aiming to complete it before his five-year term ends in 2030, or earlier.

Much of the proposed defense budget is intended to help meet the military capability requirements tied to that handover. It also supports the Jang Bogo N project to acquire nuclear-powered attack submarines — a program Seoul has begun discussing with Washington under a bilateral trade and security agreement — as well as development of the homegrown KF-21 fighter jet.

To offset the shrinking conscript pool, the ministry also plans to redirect funding toward an artificial intelligence- and unmanned system-driven force structure, with an emphasis on drone and anti-drone capabilities.

The central government on Tuesday proposed an overall budget of 821 trillion won for next year, up 12.8 percent from the 728 trillion won budgeted for this year and marking the highest growth rate on record.

The figures represent the government's initial proposal and could still change during National Assembly review before final passage later this year.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, YOON JI-WON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]