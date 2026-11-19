Korean President Lee Jae Myung addresses the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 22. AP/YONHAP

Son Gwi-yeop became acting head of the newly formed United Nations Institute for Capability and Learning Innovation after beginning her UN career as a staff member in 1994.

A Korean United Nations official has been appointed to an assistant secretary-general post at the world body, becoming the first Korean national to rise to such a high-level position after starting a UN career as a rank-and-file staff member, according to the United Nations.

In a press release last week, the UN said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Son Gwi-yeop as acting executive director of the UN Institute for Training and Research (Unitar) to become acting executive director of the UN Institute for Capability and Learning Innovation (Unicli).

The announcement came as the UN General Assembly has endorsed the merger of the UN System Staff College into Unitar to establish the Unicli.

Before the appointment, Son served as the regional director for Europe and Central Asia at the UN Development Coordination Office in Istanbul since 2020.

Koreans have previously held high-ranking UN positions, but most joined the UN after serving in senior-level government positions, such as those in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

High-level positions below the secretary-general include deputy secretary-general, under-secretary-general, assistant secretary-general and director-level positions.

Son first entered the UN as a staff member at the UN Development Programme in 1994. She has since worked in Somalia, Laos, Indonesia, Thailand and other countries.





Yonhap