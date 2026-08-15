Sogang University data breach exposes 180,000 student, staff accounts

Read more
-
Appeals court allows secrecy over Cambodian meth supplier’s return, cites evidence destruction fears
The Seoul High Court reversed a lower ruling, saying disclosure of extradition plans could alert a drug network still operating from prison.
-
Liberation Day nears, but 'No Japan' has become 'Go Japan'
Record travel, beer imports and warmer public sentiment signal a striking shift from Korea’s 2019 “No Japan” boycott.
-
Cool caves, dark past: Ulsan attraction bears scars of Japanese 1910-45 colonization
In the heart of the city lie four caves, carved out of the mountain by locals forced to mobilize by the occupiers and now attempting to preserve that history.
-
Only 5 survivors remain as Korea marks 9th memorial day for Japanese military ‘comfort women’ victims
Various ceremonies nationwide will pay respects to the women who suffered sexual slavery at the hands of the Japanese military.