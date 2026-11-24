While the two schools led their categories, many universities nationwide have been supporting student employment through career counseling, scholarships and international exchanges.

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026 JOONGANG ILBO

In a class titled “Introduction to Career Exploration” at Matthew Hall at Sogang University in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Nov. 11, about 120 students listen as Lee Hak-joo, deputy head of the Office of Career Services, explains how to explore career options and the characteristics of different industries.

Having previously worked in Samsung Electronics’ overseas sales division, Lee was drawing on his firsthand experience to advise students on career paths through the university’s employment and career counseling programs.

Lee Hak-joo, deputy head of Sogang University’s Office of Career Services, leads a career exploration class at Matthew Hall on Nov. 11. JOONGANG ILBO

Lee’s class is not an isolated example, but rather a universitywide emphasis. In this year’s JoongAng University Rankings, Sogang University ranked first among Korea’s 55 universities nationwide in employment metrics, with an employment rate of 72.9 percent and a sustained employment rate of 90.9 percent.







The JoongAng University Rankings evaluates universities across four categories: faculty research, educational environment, student outcomes and reputation.

Within the educational environment and student outcomes category, scores are calculated based on indicators such as employment rates, startup support, scholarships and academic credit exchanges with foreign universities.

Sogang University, which has maintained top-tier rankings in both employment rate and sustained employment rate over the past five years, takes a hands-on approach to helping students find jobs.

Staff members with experience in human resources at major conglomerates lead career counseling sessions and related courses, while hundreds of alumni answer students’ career-related questions in real time through KakaoTalk chat rooms. The university also operates a mentoring program that allows students to consult directly with alumni working in their fields of interest.

“As job competition has intensified since the Covid-19 pandemic and demand for specialized skills has grown, deciding on a career path early has become more important,” said Choi Seong-wook, head of the Office of Career Services, who previously worked in the human resources department at SKY Teletech, now part of SK Telecom.

“Strengthening career-related courses, particularly for first and second year students, played a major role in boosting our employment rate.”

Students meet to discuss launching startups. HANYANG UNIVERSITY

Startup support

Hanyang University’s Seoul campus ranked first in startup sustainability, second in startup support funding and fourth in the number of startups. Over the past three years, it provided 42.55 billion won ($30.4 million) in support for student startups, helping launch 210 businesses.

The university also promotes student entrepreneurship through practical courses, including those on attracting startup investment.

Kim Byung-gun, CEO of AI startup Blue Apex, founded this year, developed an in-vehicle AI system designed to assist older drivers. He received approximately 42 million won in support from his alma mater, including funding through the university’s Campus Town program.

Incheon National University produced 251 startups over the past three years, the highest number among all evaluated universities. It also placed a total of 17 teams in the “Promising Student Startup Team 300+,” the nation’s largest annual student startup competition hosted by Korea’s Ministry of Education.

“Since establishing our startup support organization in 2011, we have built a support system over the past 16 years, creating a virtuous cycle spanning startup education, discovery, incubation and scale-up,” said Lim Song-hee, head of the university’s Pre-Startup Support Center.

Sookmyung Women’s University students attend a lecture in Normandy, France, as part of an industry cooperation program. SOOKMYUNG WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY

Scholarships

Sookmyung Women’s University, which ranked sixth in scholarship-related indicators, operates several distinctive scholarship programs.

One example is the Misan Scholarship, funded by donations from alumni. The Misan Hiking Scholarship, introduced last year, awards 700,000 won to students who complete and document at least six hikes during a semester, and 300,000 won to those who complete at least three.

Encouraged by the positive response, the university introduced a running scholarship this year, offering 300,000 won to students who complete 10 runs of at least 4 kilometers each during a semester.

Academic exchanges

Kyung Hee University ranked third in academic credit exchanges with foreign universities.

Last year, a total of 8,185 undergraduate and graduate students participated in credit exchange programs. For international students with limited Korean proficiency, the university offers beginner, intermediate and advanced courses in Korean language and Korean studies.

The university has established a two-way exchange network with 680 universities across 88 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania.

Donations

Konkuk University’s Seoul campus received 13.6 billion won in donations last year, ranking eighth among evaluated universities in the ratio of donations to total university revenue.

Kim Jung-ok, chair of the Kim Hee-Kyung Scholarship Foundation for European Humanities and a former professor of German language and literature at Konkuk University, pledged 6 billion won in development funds last year.

Smaller donations are also common.

“More than half of all donors, or 50.6 percent, contributed less than 1 million won,” said Hong Kwon-ho, director of External Affairs at Konkuk University.

Chungnam National University ranked 10th in library material acquisition expenditure per student, at 224,000 won.

In September, it was selected alongside Pusan National University and Chonnam National University for the government’s “10 Seoul National Universities” initiative. The learning environment is expected to improve even further with additional government financial support.





BY LEE HOO-YEON, KIM NAM-YOUNG, KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEO-EUN AND KIM YE-JEONG [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



