SNU taps engineering professor Choi Hae-cheon as next president

Mechanical engineering professor Choi Hae-cheon was nominated to lead Seoul National University, pledging major research funding and AI literacy for students.

Seoul National University (SNU) nominated Professor Choi Hae-cheon of its Department of Mechanical Engineering as its next president on Sunday.

This marks the first time in 20 years that an engineering professor has been named university president. The nomination followed the university’s board of trustees’ final individual interviews with the three finalists. SNU said Choi received high marks for his vision for the university’s future and his capabilities.

Professor Choi Hae-cheon of Seoul National University's Department of Mechanical Engineering SCREEN CAPTURE

Choi outlined several key pledges, including securing 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in new funding over four years through initiatives such as SNU Mega Frontier Partners, tripling initial research funding for newly appointed faculty members and introducing artificial intelligence literacy education for all students.

Choi earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from SNU before receiving his Ph.D. from Stanford University. He has been a professor in SNU’s Department of Mechanical Engineering since 1993. He was named a distinguished professor in 2024 and appointed a special distinguished professor in March.

His four-year term will officially begin in February next year, following a formal recommendation by the education minister and appointment by the president of Korea.

In August, SNU announced that 12 candidates had applied for the position. The university’s President Recommendation Committee shortlisted four candidates after an initial evaluation, then conducted policy assessments involving faculty members and students to narrow the field to the final three.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]