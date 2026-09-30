SNU leads Korean universities in 2027 THE rankings, and KAIST, Sungkyunkwan hit record highs

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Schedule for 2027 Topik announced, plans for future tests revealed
The Education Ministry will hold six PBT, six IBT and three speaking exams next year, while expanding test centers and strengthening measures to prevent cheating.
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Korea to bring AI question writing, grading and home-testing to Topik in 2029
A proposed overhaul to the country's Korean-language proficiency test is slated for 2029, including questions tailored to different proficiency levels and AI conducting initial speaking and writing assessments.
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In Korea, the best grades may go to the student with the most expensive AI subscription
As the gap between paid and free versions of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT widens, some experts warn of an income divide, as students with money can subscribe to better or multiple services.
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Foreign students train to ease Korea’s growing caregiver shortage
A government pilot program is preparing international students for caregiving jobs, but language barriers, public trust and low pay remain challenges.