Newly enrolled Seoul National University students and their families walk near the campus main entrance in Gwanak District, southern Seoul. YONHAP

Seoul National University topped alumni influence and reputation in the 2026 JoongAng University Rankings, while regional flagships gained ground in politics and business.

Seoul National University (SNU) ranked first in both the social influence of its alumni and university reputation in the JoongAng University Rankings 2026, with its graduates holding prominent positions across politics, business, academia and other fields.

Regional flagship national universities, the leading state-run schools outside Seoul, also stood out in specific categories, with Kyungpook National University strong in politics and Ewha Womans University in the arts.

The JoongAng University Rankings 2026 JOONGANG ILBO

The annual rankings assessed 55 universities selected from about 190 four-year institutions nationwide.

The alumni social influence indicator, introduced in 2024, measures universities' contributions to society by counting graduates active in fields such as politics and public administration, business, academia, law and the arts.

This year, the rankings added the nonprofit and nongovernmental organization (NGO) sector to account for alumni contributing to public service and addressing social issues.

The figures were compiled from people listed in the JoongAng Ilbo's biographical database whose undergraduate school is recorded.

Top universities for alumni social influence CHUN YU-JIN

SNU had 22,586 alumni included in the database, ahead of Korea University (KU)’s Seoul campus with 7,809 and Yonsei University’s Seoul campus with 6,677. The three universities retained their respective first, second and third places from last year.

Hanyang University’s Seoul campus and Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Kyungpook National University rose from eighth to sixth, while Ewha Womans University climbed from 10th to seventh.

SNU ranked first in all six fields. Following SNU, KU had the second-largest number of alumni in business, such as company chiefs and executives, while Yonsei came second in academia, including professors and researchers.

Regional flagship national universities also showed a strong presence.

In politics and public administration, which includes lawmakers and high-ranking government officials, Kyungpook National University ranked sixth with 89 alumni, Chonnam National University eighth with 71 and Pusan National University 11th with 61.

The two regional flagship national universities also ranked among the top universities in business, with Pusan National University placing eighth with 726 alumni and Kyungpook National University ninth with 583. Sogang University ranked sixth in business with 791 alumni, while Inha University placed 10th with 580.

Hongik University ranked second in the arts, followed by Ewha in third. Ewha also ranked fourth in the newly added NGO sector.

SNU also topped the reputation survey measuring how various groups perceive universities.

Kyungpook National University's main building in Buk District, Daegu. KYUNGPOOK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

This year’s reputation survey this year was conducted among 2,400 respondents, made up of high school students, career counselors, parents and corporate recruiters.

High school students, parents and recruiters all ranked SNU, KU, Yonsei and SKKU in that order as their preferred universities. High school career counselors recommended SNU, Yonsei, KU and SKKU, in that order.

Preferences diverged from fifth place onward among students, parents, teachers and corporate recruiters. High school students ranked Konkuk University's Seoul campus fifth and parents chose Chung-Ang University, while counselors and corporate recruiters both selected Hanyang University's Seoul campus.

Konkuk ranked seventh in the corporate recruiter survey and 10th among teachers, placing lower than in the high school student survey. Sogang University ranked sixth among universities recommended by high school career counselors.





BY LEE HOO-YEON, KIM NAM-YOUNG, KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEO-EUN AND KIM YE-JEONG [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]