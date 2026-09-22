SME minister nominee's confirmation hearing report adopted

Ministry of SMEs and Startups nominee Lee So-young speaks at the National Assembly during her confirmation hearing in western Seoul on Sept. 15. YONHAP

The National Assembly adopted the confirmation report for Ministry of SMEs and Startups nominee Lee So-young despite the PPP's concerns over her qualifications and an apartment controversy.

A parliamentary committee on Tuesday adopted a confirmation hearing report for the nominee for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, paving the way for her appointment.

The report for nominee Lee So-young was adopted by bipartisan consensus at a meeting of the parliamentary trade committee, though the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) noted concerns she may not be fit for the job due to unresolved concerns surrounding an apartment purchase and her apparent lack of expertise in SME policies.

Still, the party said Lee had also led efforts to remove excessive business regulations and engaged in several parliamentary activities to promote sustainable growth.

Lee, a two-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, was tapped by President Lee Jae Myung as part of a Cabinet reshuffle in late August. She is known for her career as a climate and environmental lawyer.





Yonhap



