Small firefighters, big ambitions

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Korea’s sugar tax debate fizzes over drinks with substitutes
A medical school professor-turned-lawmaker says the levy has nothing to do with tax revenue and everything to do with reducing chronic diseases.
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Let's get digitally physical
Visitors try out smart digital physical education at the EdTech Korea Fair 2026 at Coex in southern Seoul's Gangnam District on Sept. 17.
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Court upholds requirement for minister's approval for imports from North Korea
The Constitutional Court upheld a law requiring unification minister approval to bring goods from North Korea into South Korea.
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Korea to introduce Mifegyne abortion pill without domestic safety trial
The Food and Drug Safety Ministry says Mifegyne's decades of use abroad makes a separate Korean safety study unnecessary before its planned introduction.