Small firefighters, big ambitions

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Children practice using fire extinguishers during a safety pledge ceremony at the 2026 Safe Seoul Festival event held at Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 17.

Children practice using fire extinguishers during a safety pledge ceremony at the 2026 Safe Seoul Festival event held at Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 17.

seoul metropolitan government seoul photo multimedia news korea children social affairs yeouido park

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