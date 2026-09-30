SM takes legal action over AI images falsely depicting Yoona as pregnant

Read more
-
Young Koreans without a four-year degree are less connected, study finds
A National Assembly study finds that education and hometown shape young Koreans’ social ties, civic participation and access to relationships.
-
Mystery deepens as crewless Chinese fishing boats appear near Korea’s border islands
Three abandoned vessels believed to be Chinese fishing boats have been found near the Yellow Sea border islands since June, straining local authorities and fueling questions over their origins.
-
‘Dracula (feat. Jennie)’ extends top 10 run on Billboard’s main singles chart to 18 weeks
The collaboration between Tame Impala and Blackpink’s Jennie is the longest consecutive run in the Hot 100’s top 10.
-
League of Legends World Championship anthem in tribute to Faker to drop on Oct. 9