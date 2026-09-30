SM takes legal action over AI images falsely depicting Yoona as pregnant

Lim Yoon-a, also known as Yoona of girl group Girls' Generation, poses for photograph in southern Seoul on May 8. NEWS1

The agency said it has already responded to circulating images while urging people to stop creating such content.

Yoona of Girls' Generation is taking legal action through her agency after AI-generated images and related false claims spread online.

The announcement comes as AI-generated images falsely depicting the singer-actor, whose legal name is Lim Yoon-a, as pregnant have appeared online.

“AI-generated images of Yoona have been fabricated without her consent and are being used to spread false claims about her,” SM Entertainment said Monday, referring to the celebrity by her stage name as a member of the girl group.

“We have already filed a criminal complaint. We will take strong legal action without leniency or settlement.”

Images recently circulated online that appeared to show her pregnant, including one depicting a man placing his hand on her stomach. The images were later found to have been generated using AI.

“Creating or posting manipulated images without the artist’s consent, as well as sharing, reposting or otherwise spreading them, may constitute criminal offenses under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection and the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes,” the agency said.

“We urge people to immediately stop creating or posting illegal manipulated content or unverified false information, as well as sharing or redistributing such material.”





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]