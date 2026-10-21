Skull, leg bones discovered along Han River in Seoul

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Cat carcass photos labeled ‘meat for sale’ surface on Vietnamese Facebook community
Photos of a cat carcass and a post offering cat meat for sale appeared in a Vietnamese online community in Korea, which may constitute animal cruelty law violations.
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Appeals court cuts Park Young-soo's sentence down to six years in bribery case
An appellate court reduced the former special counsel's prison term by a year after finding he accepted 200 million won in Daejang-dong-related bribes instead of the 300 million won that was the basis of a lower court's seven-year sentence.
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Former NEC chief's home raided over improper overseas trip
Special counsel investigators searched former National Election Commission head Rho Tae-ak’s home over alleged irregularities stemming from an overseas trip.
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Irregular workers near 40% of Korea's work force, reaching record high
Irregular workers made up a 38.5 percent of Korea's wage earners in August as their pay gap with regular workers widened to a new high.