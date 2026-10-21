Skull, leg bones discovered along Han River in Seoul

Police are investigating a skull and leg bones discovered in a drainage channel between Jamsil and Olympic bridges.

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얼어붙은 한강 (서울=연합뉴스) 이재희 기자 = 서울 낮기온이 영하권에 머문 17일 서울 올림픽대교 인근 한강에 얼음이 얼어 있다. 2021.1.17 scape@yna.co.kr/2021-01-17 14:45:43/
The Olympic bridge is seen connecting Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, left, and Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 17, 2021.

Police are investigating several human bones, including a skull and two leg bones, that were found along the Han River in southern Seoul.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station said Wednesday it received a report that human bones were found between the southern ends of Jamsil Bridge and Olympic Bridge a day earlier. Both bridges connect Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, and Songpa District, southern Seoul.

The bones were among the remains found in a drainage channel along the river.

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Police believe the remains may have been carried downstream from another location.

The remains were badly decomposed, making it difficult to determine the person’s identity or whether a crime was involved through visual examination alone.

Police are investigating the circumstances and have not ruled out any possibilities.


BY LEE GYU-RIM [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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