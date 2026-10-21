Skull, leg bones discovered along Han River in Seoul

The Olympic bridge is seen connecting Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, left, and Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 17, 2021. YONHAP

Police are investigating a skull and leg bones discovered in a drainage channel between Jamsil and Olympic bridges.

Police are investigating several human bones, including a skull and two leg bones, that were found along the Han River in southern Seoul.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station said Wednesday it received a report that human bones were found between the southern ends of Jamsil Bridge and Olympic Bridge a day earlier. Both bridges connect Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, and Songpa District, southern Seoul.

The bones were among the remains found in a drainage channel along the river.

Police believe the remains may have been carried downstream from another location.

The remains were badly decomposed, making it difficult to determine the person’s identity or whether a crime was involved through visual examination alone.

Police are investigating the circumstances and have not ruled out any possibilities.





BY LEE GYU-RIM [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]