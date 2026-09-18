SK chair pays $578,000 to appeal property division settlement

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Naver Cloud pitches sovereign AI system to transform Korean military operations
Naver Cloud outlined a sovereign AI strategy to help South Korea’s military process battlefield information faster while keeping final operational decisions in human hands.
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Mirae Asset halts Public.com acquisition review, still eyes U.S. retail market
The Korean brokerage ended discussions about buying the U.S. investment platform but said it will continue pursuing opportunities in the U.S. retail market.
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Neighborhood opposition threatens permanent school for North Korean defector children in Seoul
Residents in Seoul’s Gangseo District are challenging plans to build a permanent Yeomyung School campus despite pledged public and corporate funding.
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SK hynix’s Solidigm weighs New York NAND factory
The U.S.-based unit is considering a NAND chip plant in upstate New York as Washington presses for more domestic semiconductor production.