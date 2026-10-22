Six more election offices entered false voter turnout data: special counsel

A Korean special counsel found six more local election commissions falsely entered voter turnout data in the June 3 local elections, raising the total to 36 offices.

A special counsel team said Thursday that six additional local election commissions have been found to have falsely entered voter turnout data during the June 3 local elections, bringing the total to 36 commissions.

Special counsel Lee Tae-han's team has been investigating various suspicions surrounding the National Election Commission (NEC), the state election watchdog, after unprecedented ballot shortages were reported during the local elections, forcing some voters to turn back without casting their votes.

In a press release, Lee's team said that following last week's disclosure of 30 local commissions that falsely entered voter turnout figures, it identified six more through searches, analysis of seized items and questioning of officials.

The six were the local commissions in Chungju, North Chungcheong; Nonsan, South Chungcheong; two districts in Changwon, South Gyeongsang; Sangju, North Gyeongsang; and Gangneung, Gangwon.





Yonhap



