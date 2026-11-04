Six Korean universities reach Asia’s top 20, yet top 10 remains elusive

Sungkyunkwan University graduates throw their graduation caps after their graduation ceremony held on campus in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 25. NEWS1

Yonsei led Korean institutions at 11th in the 2027 QS Asia University Rankings, while KAIST returned after last year’s exclusion.

Six Korean universities made the top 20 in the 2027 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings, with Yonsei University retaining its position as the country's top-ranked institution.

No Korean university broke into the top 10 for another consecutive year.

Yonsei placed highest among domestic institutions at 11th, followed closely by Korea University (KU) in 12th. Both universities held the same ranks as last year.

The annual regional rankings by higher education analytics firm QS featured 1,722 universities across Asia this year, using weightings tailored to reflect regional dynamics.

Korean Universities in the 2027 QS Asia Rankings 2027 rank 2026 rank University 11 11 Yonsei University 12 12 Korea University 15 - KAIST 16 17 Seoul National University 19 20 Hanyang University 22 18 Pohang University of Science and Technology 38 39 Kyung Hee University 63 65 Chung-Ang University 64 69 Ewha Womans University 65 83 Sogang University 76 76 Pusan National University 79 83 Ulsan National University of Science and Technology 97 94 Kyungpook National University Source: Quacquarelli Symonds

In the regional evaluation, citations per paper and papers per faculty replace the single citations per faculty metric used in the global rankings. Regional-specific criteria also include the proportion of staff holding a Ph.D. and the ratios of inbound and outbound exchange students. Additionally, employer reputation and international research networks carry heavier weight, while international faculty and international student ratios carry less weight.

The 11 metrics comprising the Asia rankings are academic reputation (30 percent), employer reputation (20 percent), faculty-to-student ratio (10 percent), citations per paper (10 percent), international research network (10 percent), papers per faculty (5 percent), staff with Ph.D. (5 percent), international faculty (2.5 percent), international students (2.5 percent), inbound exchange (2.5 percent) and outbound exchange (2.5 percent).

In total, 108 Korean higher education institutions were featured in this year's edition.

Yonsei earned an overall score of 97.6, securing perfect scores of 100 in academic reputation, staff with Ph.D., inbound exchange and employer reputation.

KAIST re-entered the list at 15th overall — ranking third domestically — after being excluded from last year's edition following an investigation into survey lobbying by a professor.





Sungkyunkwan University tied for 15th, up from 16th last year, while Seoul National University (SNU) rose one spot to 16th. Hanyang University also climbed one step to 19th from 20th. Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) slipped to 22nd from 18th.

Among other top domestic institutions, Kyung Hee University rose one spot to 38th from 39th last year. Chung-Ang University climbed two spots to 63rd, while Ewha Womans University jumped to 64th from 69th. Sogang University improved significantly, rising to 65th from 83rd. Pusan National University held 76th place, unchanged from last year. Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) rose to 79th from 83rd, while Kyungpook National University fell to 97th from 94th.

The regional standings diverge from the QS World University Rankings published earlier in June due to differences in metric weightings. In the world rankings, SNU led among domestic institutions, followed by Yonsei, KU, KAIST and POSTECH.

Across Korea, 35 percent of previously ranked universities improved their standings, 9 percent remained unchanged and 56 percent declined.

“Korea’s best universities are among the strongest in Asia. Six are in the regional top 20, almost all of the top tier have climbed or held their place, and four are among the 15 universities in the region most respected by academics. KAIST’s return makes that group stronger still,” Ben Sowter, senior vice president of QS, said.

“Further down, it is a harder year. More than half of Korea’s ranked universities fall, and most of the losses are outside the capital region, where the shrinking university-age population is already affecting enrollment.”

Yonsei University applicants leave the campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, after taking the university's writing exam on Oct. 10. YONHAP

“To hold its position, Korea needs more international research collaboration and more international faculty. Those are the two areas where its universities are losing most ground to regional competitors,” Sowter added.

QS also cited Korea's low fertility rate, noting that domestic university applicants have fallen short of total admission quotas every year since 2021.

Reputation remains Korea’s strongest suit. SNU ranked fifth in Asia for Academic Reputation and sixth for Employer Reputation — the highest performance in both categories nationwide. KAIST ranked 10th in Academic Reputation, while Yonsei placed 12th and KU 15th.

Yonsei and KU also ranked seventh and eighth in Asia for inbound exchange students, respectively.

Across Asia, Hong Kong dominated the top tier, with the most universities in the top 10. The University of Hong Kong ranked first for the second straight year, followed by Peking University, Tsinghua University, City University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]