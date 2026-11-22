Six people were hospitalized after a bus collided with another bus and a sedan in Seoul’s busy Hongdae district.

A bus rammed onto the sidewalk near Hongik University Station in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Saturday, injuring six people.

The bus veered onto the pavement and crashed into a structure after colliding with another bus and a sedan around 6:57 p.m. in the busy entertainment district.

Six people were taken to hospitals for treatment after sustaining injuries. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Police and fire authorities were looking into the exact cause of the accident.





Yonhap







