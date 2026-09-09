Six in 10 say gender equality minister nominee unfit for post: Poll

Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in is surrounded by reporters as she arrives at a confirmation hearing preparation office in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sept. 9. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Six in 10 people say Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in is unfit for the post, a poll showed Wednesday.

A total of 60.1 percent of respondents said Yong was "unfit to serve as minister" in a survey of 1,018 adults aged 18 and older released by Hangil Research on Wednesday.

Another 22.1 percent said Yong should give up her National Assembly seat and serve only as minister, while 11.3 percent said she should be allowed to hold both positions. Other responses accounted for 4.2 percent, while 2.2 percent said they did not know.

By age group, a majority of respondents in every group considered Yong unfit for the ministerial post.

Those in their 30s had the highest "unfit" response at 67.4 percent, followed by those aged 18 to 29 at 64.5 percent and those in their 40s at 59.1 percent. Those in their 50s came fourth at 58.0 percent, followed by those in their 60s at 57.5 percent and those aged 70 and older at 55.9 percent.

The view that Yong should give up her parliamentary seat and serve only as minister was relatively common among older respondents, at 27.8 percent among those aged 70 and older and 25.2 percent among those in their 60s.

Even among Democratic Party (DP) supporters, those who considered Yong unfit for the ministerial post made up a plurality at 42.3 percent. Another 35.7 percent said she should give up her parliamentary seat and serve only as minister, while 16.5 percent said she could hold both positions.

Among People Power Party (PPP) supporters, 78.1 percent considered Yong unfit. Another 10.9 percent said she should serve only as minister, while 5 percent said she could hold both posts.

Gender Equality and Family Minister nominee Yong Hye-in arrives at her confirmation hearing preparation office in Seodaemun District, western Seoul on Sept. 9. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Among respondents who do not support any political party, 74.6 percent considered Yong unfit. Another 12 percent said she should give up her parliamentary seat and serve only as minister, and 6.3 percent said she could hold both positions.

While the view that Yong was "unfit" was the most common response across party affiliations, results differed among those who approved of President Lee Jae Myung's performance.

Among respondents who approved of Lee's job performance, a plurality — 40.2 percent — said Yong should give up her parliamentary seat and serve only as minister. Another 29.3 percent considered her unfit for the ministerial post, while 22.4 percent said she could hold both positions.

Among those who disapproved of Lee's performance, 78.1 percent said Yong was unfit to serve as minister.

The poll also found that 50.1 percent of respondents considered the Gender Ministry unnecessary, including 26.9 percent who said the ministry was "completely unnecessary" and 23.2 percent who said it was "largely unnecessary."

On the other hand, 44.4 percent considered the ministry necessary, including 30.6 percent who said it was "somewhat necessary" and 13.8 percent who said it was "very necessary."

Another 5.4 percent said they did not know.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family office in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 3 NEWS1

Separately, Lee's approval rating stood at 36.4 percent in a survey of 1,018 adults aged 18 and older conducted by Hangil Research between Saturday and Monday. His disapproval rating stood at 62.1 percent, while 1.5 percent said they did not know.

Lee's approval rating fell 9.3 percentage points from 45.7 percent in a poll conducted between Aug. 1 and 3. His disapproval rating rose 10.4 percentage points over the same period. The gap between the two ratings widened from 6 percentage points to 25.7 percentage points.

Negative assessments exceeded positive ones across every age group. Respondents in their 30s had the highest negative rating at 68.7 percent, followed by those aged 70 and older at 65.2 percent, those aged 18 to 29 at 65.0 percent, those in their 50s at 62.1 percent, those in their 40s at 57.5 percent and those in their 60s at 55.7 percent.

In this week's survey, positive assessments were highest among respondents in their 60s at 43.7 percent. Those in their 40s followed at 39.5 percent, with those in their 50s at 37.9 percent, those aged 18 to 29 and those aged 70 and older at 32.8 percent each and those in their 30s at 30 percent.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a town hall meeting held at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 4. NEWS1

Asked which policy Lee had handled best, the largest share, 40.1 percent, said there was none. Policies related to public livelihoods came next at 19.2 percent, followed by the reduction of prosecutorial powers at 8.6 percent, expanded welfare at 6.8 percent, stock market policies at 6 percent and real estate policies at 2.6 percent. Other responses accounted for 3.8 percent, while 13 percent said they did not know.

Among respondents in their 30s, a majority — 51.1 percent — said there were no policies they thought Lee had handled well. By political orientation, 51.4 percent of conservatives, 44.1 percent of moderates and 27.4 percent of progressives gave the same response.

The reduction of prosecutorial powers was the policy Lee handled worst, at 23.4 percent. Real estate policies followed at 21.8 percent, excessive welfare support at 7.9 percent, policies related to the livelihood economy at 7.2 percent, stock market policies at 6.4 percent and revisions to labor laws and other labor policies at 4.8 percent. Other responses accounted for 8.2 percent, while 15.6 percent said there were none and 4.7 percent said they did not know.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]