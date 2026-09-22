Sim Soo-bong apologizes to teen trot singer Kim Da-hyun over onstage criticism

Seventeen-year-old trot singer Kim Da-hyun said she received a personal apology from veteran singer Sim Soo-bong after the 71-year-old star publicly lashed out at the young singer on stage.

“I spoke directly with Sim over the phone, and she personally apologized to me and offered me encouragement and warm words of comfort,” Kim wrote on Instagram on Monday night.

“My fans must have been upset and worried because of what happened,” Kim continued. “I’ll pull myself together, so don’t worry and let’s meet again with smiles on our faces.”

The previous day on Sunday, Sim took the stage at a local red ginseng festival in Jinan County, North Jeolla, and bad-mouthed Kim, who had performed immediately before her.

“The woman who sang before me left my head spinning,” Sim said.

“It was so difficult for me to listen to her sing,” Sim added. “Please don’t have her perform before me again. I felt that I should say something. I’m so dizzy I feel like I could collapse.”

After videos of the remarks circulated on YouTube, Sim was heavily criticized for talking down to a junior singer who was born in 2009 and is still a minor.

As the controversy grew, Sim apologized through her agency earlier Monday.

“I simply made an inappropriate remark,” Sim said. “At a trot festival where everyone should have been laughing and having a good time, I spoke at an inappropriate moment and said something that defied common sense. I have no excuse.”

Veteran singer Sim Soo-bong SCREEN CAPTURE

“Above all, I did not know exactly who the singer before me was, and my remarks were absolutely not intended to humiliate any particular person,” Sim continued. “Even so, as an adult, I was clearly wrong to say something that hurt a junior singer.”

Sim also asked for forgiveness for her actions.

“I also offer my deepest regret and apologies to Kim Da-hyun, her fan club and everyone who worked hard to organize the event,” Shim said. “I am sincerely sorry to the many people who came to see the performances at the trot festival that day. I ask for your generous forgiveness.”

Sim debuted in 1978 in an undergraduate singing contest and rose to nationwide stardom. She was later thrust into the political spotlight as she was at a private gathering attended by then-President Park Chung Hee on Oct. 26, 1979, the night he was assassinated.

Sim is known for trot and ballad hits such as “One Million Roses” (1997), “I Don’t Know Anything But Love” (1987), and “Men are Ships, Women are Ports” (1984) (translated).

Kim is the daughter of Kim Bong-gon, a teacher known for promoting traditional Confucian values in Cheonghak-dong, a mountain village in South Gyeongsang where residents have preserved the traditional Korean way of life. She rose to national prominence through televised trot competition shows on MBN and TV Chosun.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



