Silver Star returns to Korean War hero

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Police confirm 10 victims in Incheon disability facility abuse case
A special team referred six suspects to the police on suspicion of abuse after wrapping up a 17-month investigation.
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Foreign residents in Korea top 5% of population for first time
Korea's foreign resident population reached a record 2.66 million in 2025, driven by sharp growth in international students.
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Korea clears Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors to restart, boosting AI power supply
The government approved 10-year operating extensions for Kori-3 and Kori-4 nuclear reactors, adding 1.9 gigawatts of power to support growing AI data centers and semiconductor production.
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Korea to pay Elliott $48.49 million plus interest over Samsung merger dispute
The government opted not to seek to overturn an arbitration ruling by an international dispute settlement body over the 2015 merger.