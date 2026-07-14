Siblings allegedly drug their dad's coffee, then go shop with his money

Prosecutors indicted a teenage girl, her younger brother and her boyfriend for allegedly drugging the siblings' father to use his phone to take out a 30 million won ($20,000) bank loan.

A teenage girl and her younger brother were indicted for allegedly drugging their father and using his phone to take out tens of millions of won in loans, according to legal sources on Tuesday.

The Ulsan District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the girl and her boyfriend without detention on June 22 on charges of robbery and fraud by use of a computer. Her younger brother was referred to a juvenile court on the same charges.

Police had initially referred only the boyfriend to prosecutors on a fraud charge. Prosecutors, however, later identified the siblings as accomplices during a supplementary investigation.







In 2024, the three allegedly mixed sleeping pills into a cup of coffee and gave it to the siblings’ father. Once he was unconscious, they used his phone to take out a bank loan of more than 30 million won ($20,000), which they used to purchase gold at a jewelry store. They drained roughly 40 million won in total from his account.

They sold the gold for cash, then spent the money on expenses such as skincare treatments, investigators found.

The consequences unraveled after the father woke up, realized that his children were missing and filed a missing persons report.

Police tracked down the siblings and the boyfriend within a day and questioned them. At the time, officers referred only the boyfriend to prosecutors on a charge related to the loan.

During the police investigation, the boyfriend confessed to the girl's alleged role in drugging her father, but she claimed that she had not been involved in the crime. The police questioned her younger brother, who also claimed the sister was not involved in the case.

The police investigation was closed without additional questioning, but prosecutors reopened it last November for a supplementary investigation and confirmed the siblings’ involvement.

When all three were questioned together, the siblings allegedly confessed to their involvement.

“We crushed sleeping pills and other medication prescribed at a hospital, mixed the powder into a cup of coffee and gave it to our father,” they were quoted as saying.

Prosecutors concluded that the girl’s actions — drugging her father into a state in which he couldn’t resist, then stealing his phone to take out the loan — amounted to robbery. They indicted her, as well as her boyfriend, on that charge.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



