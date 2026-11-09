'Should I replace my glasses?' AI cheating fears grip college admissions test-takers.

Some glasses-wearing students and their parents are concerned that heavy scrutiny may affect concentration, while proctors feel unprepared to identify smart devices.

Anxiety is washing over glasses-wearing students and their parents ahead of Korea's high-stakes college entrance exam as AI-powered smart glasses raise fears of cheating accusations.

Just 10 days before the College Scholastic Ability Test, known as suneung, the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education on Monday was inundated with dozens of calls from concerned test-takers who asked whether they “should replace their thick-framed glasses?” out of concerns that their ordinary thick-rimmed eyewear could be mistaken for AI-powered devices.

Others asked what would happen if an exam supervisor asked them to remove their glasses while they were solving a problem.







“I’ve always worn these glasses, but now I’m worried someone might question them,” said an 18-year-old high school senior surnamed Jin. “Still, taking the exam with a different pair of glasses or contact lenses that I’m not used to would be stressful.”

One parent from Gyeonggi said they had already switched their child's thick-rimmed glasses to a gold-rimmed pair. “We were afraid the glasses might cause an unnecessary misunderstanding during the exam,” the parent said. “A lot of parents have similar worries.”

Education authorities say preventing exam disruptions takes precedence over immediate inspections. “Our guidance is that the exam must not be interrupted,” said Park In-jeong, an education supervisor at the Busan education office.

If a proctor suspects that a student is wearing smart glasses, the student will be allowed to finish the session before the proctor collects the exam papers and asks to examine the glasses. A refusal to hand over glasses suspected of containing smart technology could nevertheless result in a cheating violation.

At least one official tasked with identifying smart glasses will be stationed at each of the 1,312 exam centers nationwide on test day. The Gyeonggido Office of Education plans to assign supervisors to each of its 351 exam centers.

AI-powered smart glasses are displayed at a mobile phone store in Seoul on Oct. 27. NEWS1

A total of 132 officials will be dispatched to 86 testing centers by the Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan Office of Education. The exam will be administered in more than 20,000 rooms nationwide, including 4,310 in Seoul and 1,065 in Busan.

Education supervisors and researchers who received training on smart glasses will serve as designated specialists. They will remain on standby at exam administration headquarters to determine whether devices flagged by proctors are smart glasses and coordinate with education office situation rooms when necessary.





Problem for proctors

Experts say smart glasses are relatively easy to distinguish from ordinary eyewear upon close inspection because they have cameras, power buttons and charging ports, and their lenses may display lights or images during operation.

But teachers who will serve as exam proctors say most have little firsthand experience with the devices, and the wide variety of models makes them hard to identify visually.

Students study for the annual College Scholastic Ability Test at a high school in Gyeonggi on Nov. 9. NEWS1

“If we scrutinize students' glasses too closely, we risk distracting them or provoking protests from those who feel unfairly singled out,” said Lee Bun-yeo, a teacher at Busan Computer Science High School. “On the other hand, proctors face considerable pressure because they could be held accountable for any cheating they overlook.”

The uncertainty has also left teachers anxious. “Proctor assignments are not announced until the day before the exam,” said a representative of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers’ Union. “From a teacher's perspective, it's hard to see how a single day of training would be enough to effectively detect smart glasses.”

Simply wearing smart glasses at an exam center will be treated as using them to cheat, even if the student does not actually use the device. Students who violate the rule will have their results voided and be prohibited from taking the exam the following year.

The same penalty applies to test-takers found with undeclared smart glasses or those who refuse to cooperate with requests to verify whether their eyewear contains smart technology. The Education Ministry has also warned that it will refer students who cheat with smart glasses to law enforcement for investigation.

AI-powered smart glasses are displayed at a mobile phone store in Seoul on Oct. 27. NEWS1







Schools report cases of AI misuse

A nationwide survey of middle and high schools by the Education Ministry found that students at four schools had been caught cheating with smart glasses this year, according to its disclosure on Monday. At a high school in Seoul, a student was caught wearing the device during first-semester final exams. The proctor grew suspicious after noticing that the student, who did not normally wear glasses, repeatedly touched the frames during the test.

A green light visible in a student's glasses alerted a proctor to cheating during final exams at a high school in North Jeolla. The student was found to be wearing smart glasses. All students implicated in the cases received zeros for the subjects in which they cheated, but the consequences beyond their grades differed. Schools imposed penalties that included three days of special education, four hours of community service and a five-day suspension. One Seoul middle school opted against additional punishment.

In a separate case, about 170 students at a high school in western Seoul were suspected of using AI to complete a performance-based assessment. The city education office opened an investigation and the school has since decided to administer the assessment again.

“People who use smart glasses often display distinctive behaviors, such as fiddling with the frames or adjusting the camera's angle,” said Leem Hyun-sung, a professor of optometry at Eulji University. “If proctors are trained to identify the devices firsthand, they should be able to detect many cases.”

Leem also called for a broader overhaul of the examination system. “In the long run, we should develop tools to detect cheating and replace memorization-based tests with assessments that measure students' ability to solve problems creatively,” he said.





BY KIM MIN-JU, KIM MIN-SANG, CHOI KYEONG-HO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]