Shincheonji leader indicted over forced PPP memberships

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Police expected to drop case against high school baseball team over 'Starbucks' chants
Seoul police said they are expected to drop an insult case against Paichai High School’s baseball team after the rival Gwangju school said it did not want punishment.
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Former NEC chief approved his own overseas business trips with spouse, documents show as probe widens
Official records show Roh Tae-ak signed off on three overseas trips accompanied by his wife, as investigators examine possible misuse of public funds and broader NEC budget practices.
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Yoon gets two years in free poll case as ruling deviates from former first lady's acquittal
A Seoul court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to two years in prison for illegally receiving free opinion polls from a political broker, with an appeal expected.
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Two 19-year-olds arrested over alleged child sexual exploitation material involving middle schooler
The suspects allegedly lured the student to a Seoul residence and produced child sexual abuse material, police say.