Shincheonji founder to face July 24 trial over alleged forced PPP memberships

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Korea launches first farm-monitoring satellite
A SpaceX Falcon 9 carried Korea’s next-generation satellite into orbit, where it will track droughts, crop pests and wildfire damage across the peninsula.
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Warrant sought for former Busan mayoral candidate over staged assault allegations
Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for former Busan mayoral candidate Jeong Yi-han over allegations he faked an attack to woo voters during the local election campaign.
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'Social jetlag' linked to higher suicide-related risks among Korean adolescents, study finds
A survey of 48,101 Korean students found that bigger gaps between weekday and weekend sleep schedules were tied to higher rates of suicidal thoughts, plans and attempts.
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Bill targeting family evidence destruction gains fresh attention after Gwangju killing
A long-stalled bill to punish relatives who destroy evidence is drawing renewed scrutiny after a police captain father avoided charges in a high-profile murder case.