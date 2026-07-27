Shin Tae-yong free to coach Indonesian football club despite one-year ban in Korea

Shin Tae-yong, then head coach of Ulsan HD, speaks at a press conference on Sept. 4, 2025, in Jongno District, central Seoul. NEWS1

The Korea Football Association suspended the former Ulsan HD coach for one year over striking a player, but the sanction does not affect his role at Persija Jakarta.

The Korea Football Association's (KFA) one-year suspension of Shin Tae-yong from football in Korea for striking a player during his short spell as manager of K League 1 club Ulsan HD applies only inside Korea, so Shin keeps his job at the Indonesian club Persija Jakarta.

"In response to the various reports going around about the disciplinary sanction the KFA imposed on Shin Tae-yong, Persija has taken the step of verifying directly with the KFA," the Indonesian football club said on Sunday.

"Persija is making certain that all information in circulation is accurately clarified, in order to protect the club's professionalism and keep everyone around the team settled."

A screen capture from Persija Jakarta's official website shows its statement regarding its head coach Shin Tae-yong. SCREEN CAPTURE

The club then corrected two points in what had been reported.

"The disciplinary sanction the KFA imposed on Shin Tae-yong runs for one year," it said. "The disciplinary sanction falls within the KFA's authority and applies only within the jurisdiction of Korean football. It therefore has no effect on Shin Tae-yong's activities outside Korea, including at Persija."

Shin, who managed Korea at the 2018 World Cup, took over at Ulsan in August 2025. The controversy over the assault followed reports of a rift with his players, and his contract was terminated a little over two months later.

The case widened when a video surfaced of Shin striking a player hard across the cheek with an open hand at an introductory session shortly after he arrived.

The KFA opened a full investigation in December 2025. A KFA disciplinary panel met early this month and handed down the one-year suspension.

Shin left Ulsan and was appointed Persija manager in June.

Accepting the ruling did not shift the club's position on Shin.

"Persija affirms that management respects the KFA's decision," the statement said. "At the same time, Persija continues to give Shin Tae-yong its trust and full support to keep building his best team."





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



