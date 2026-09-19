Shark sighting at Busan waterfront park prompts warning 

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SK chair pays $578,000 to appeal property division settlement
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won paid about 850 million won ($577,800) in filing fees to appeal a 944 billion won property division order involving former wife Roh Soh-yeong.
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Neighborhood opposition threatens permanent school for North Korean defector children in Seoul
Residents in Seoul’s Gangseo District are challenging plans to build a permanent Yeomyung School campus despite pledged public and corporate funding.
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Alfonso Cuarón to make first Korea visit at Busan International Film Festival this October
The Oscar-winning Mexican director will present “Gravity,” lead a master class and join a star-packed festival lineup.
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Japan airport blocks Korean Asian Games team from carrying national flag
Japanese authorities cited airport security rules as Korea’s delegation arrived for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.