Share of 'gray divorces' hits record high in Q2

Births also rose 15.8 percent in the April-to-June period, while marriages posted an increase in June, driven by people in their 30s.

SEJONG — The share of middle-aged and older couples seeking to separate reached an all-time high in Korea in the second quarter, while the overall pool of married couples continues to shrink amid the country’s low birthrate and aging population.

A total of 9,373 "gray divorces" — defined as legal separation by couples who had lived together for at least 20 years — were recorded from April through June, up 17 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics. They accounted for 41.4 percent of all divorces, the highest share since related statistics began in 1990. The figure stood at 39.3 percent in the first quarter, the third-highest on record.

By age group, the divorce rate rose the most among men aged 60 and older and women in their 50s compared with a year earlier. The rates stood at 3.5 divorces per 1,000 men aged 60 and older and 5.4 per 1,000 women in their 50s, each up 0.4 from a year earlier.

“The trend is likely to continue for some time as a social shift toward more divorces among people in their 50s and 60s coincides with the structural decline in the married population,” a ministry official said.

The rise in gray divorces has also pushed up the overall number of divorces. Korea recorded 22,639 divorces in the second quarter, up 1,157, or 5.4 percent, from a year earlier. In June alone, 7,688 divorces were recorded, up 13.5 percent on year, reversing a downward trend in the two prior years.

Separately, the number of births in June rose 15.6 percent on year to 23,111, an increase of 3,115. That marked the highest growth rate ever recorded for the month of June and the largest numerical increase in 34 years. A total of 70,791 babies were born in the second quarter, up 9,675, or 15.8 percent, from the same period last year. It was the highest number of second quarter births in seven years.

Marriages are also increasing, helped by a growing population of people in their 30s — the age group driving much of the marriage boom. Korea recorded 21,075 marriages in June, up 2,593, or 14 percent, from a year earlier. It was the highest growth rate ever recorded for the month. The number of marriages has now risen for 27 consecutive months since April 2024. A total of 62,065 marriages were registered in the second quarter, up 2,904, or 4.9 percent, from a year earlier. It was the highest second quarter figure in eight years.

A couple hold hands GETTY IMAGES

People in their early 30s are driving much of the increase. In the second quarter, the marriage rate among men aged 30 to 34 stood at 57.3 per 1,000, up 4.2 from a year earlier. The rate among women in the same age group rose 4.4 to 61.3 per 1,000.

Korea’s total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime — rose to 0.8 last year, returning to the 0.8 range for the first time in four years. The rate increased by 0.05 from the previous year, reaching the 0.8 level for the first time since 2021, when it stood at 0.81. It has now increased for two consecutive years since falling to 0.72 in 2023. Despite the rebound, Korea’s total fertility rate remains the lowest among members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

As marriages take place later in life, the age of childbirth has also been pushed back. Birthrates among women in their late 30s and early 40s reached record highs. The birthrate among women aged 35 to 39 stood at 52.1 births per 1,000 women, up six from a year earlier, while the rate among women aged 40 to 44 rose 0.8 to 8.5 per 1,000. The average age of mothers at childbirth rose by 0.2 years to 33.8.





BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]