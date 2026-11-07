Shaman duo swindles grieving widow of $279,000, sentenced for ritual fraud

A Seoul court gave suspended prison terms to a shaman and accomplice who exploited a woman’s fears over her ailing husband through costly rituals and promises to ward off misfortune.

A shaman and an accomplice have received suspended prison sentences for swindling some 380 million won ($279,000) from a victim distressed by a family member’s deteriorating health under the pretext of gut, a shamanic ritual, and rites to ward off misfortune.

The case is the latest in a string of fraud cases involving shamans as the practice sees a revival in Korean popular culture.

The Seoul Eastern District Court sentenced the shaman, indicted on fraud charges, to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on Oct. 30, according to legal sources on Friday. The accomplice received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years.

The pair were convicted of defrauding, whose husband was suffering from deteriorating health. The accomplice persuaded the victim to go with them to a shrine run by the shaman and later encouraged the victim to call the shaman.

“Your husband is sick, so I think you need a ritual,” the accomplice told the victim. From 2017 through 2023, the pair took 79.58 million won from the victim across 89 payments for rituals, much of which they spent on themselves.

The pair also persuaded the victim to entrust large sums of money to the shaman under the pretext of warding off misfortune.

“Your ancestors are too tangled up, so you need to leave your money [with the shaman],” the accomplice told the victim. Even after the victim’s husband died, the accomplice continued to pressure the victim.

“Your husband’s spirit is tormenting you,” the accomplice said. “Shouldn’t you leave the money [with the shaman] until his spirit leaves?”

The Seoul Eastern District Court in southern Seoul is seen in an undated file photo. YONHAP

Using these tactics, the defendants swindled 303 million won from the victim through 24 payments between 2017 and 2024. Investigators found that the accomplice had spent most of the money collected for the rituals and protection against misfortune.

The case is among a series of recent fraud convictions involving shamanic practices.

The Cheongju District Court recently sentenced a fortuneteller in their 40s to two years and six months in prison. The defendant was accused of swindling about 530 million won from three clients through 169 payments by warning that their families would be harmed unless they paid for shamanic rituals and promising to help them win the lottery.

In another case, the Changwon District Court sentenced a shaman in their 30s to four years in prison in September. The defendant was charged with, among other things, taking a total of 10 million won from a client by claiming the client was surrounded by negative energy and promising to return the money after a prayer ritual, and by claiming the client’s older brother was possessed by a ghost and offering to perform a ritual for payment.

The Supreme Court weighs several factors, including the practitioner’s experience and how the money changed hands, in deciding whether a shaman’s conduct amounts to fraud. The court places particular weight on whether the conduct can be considered a customary shamanic practice.

The Changwon District Court in South Gyeongsang is seen in an undated file photo. YONHAP

In 2017, the Supreme Court overturned an appellate court’s acquittal of a shaman in a fraud case and sent the case back for reconsideration on the grounds that the defendant’s conduct could constitute fraud. The defendant claimed to have performed rituals by hitting golf balls inscribed with the victim’s son’s name or by simply thinking of the intended recipient and offering prayers without visiting a particular location. The Supreme Court ruled that such acts could not be considered customary shamanic or religious practices.

But the failure of a shamanic ritual to deliver its promised results does not necessarily amount to fraud. Courts have found that shamans who faithfully carry out the rituals their clients paid for may not be guilty of deception, regardless of whether those rituals have any effect.

In a 2014 fraud case, the Seoul Western District Court acquitted a shaman after finding that the defendant had actually performed a shamanic ritual and ancestral rites on a mountain, according to the ruling.

The cases have prompted calls for caution among people seeking shamanic services, since such crimes exploit victims’ desperation and psychological or financial difficulties.

“To reduce the risk of fraud, [clients] should agree on payment details and a list of rituals in advance and put them in writing, in a document such as a contract,” said Min Kyeong-nam, an attorney at Law Firm Taehee. “It’s best to avoid large upfront payments and pay at each stage as the rituals proceed.”





BY LEE GYU-RIM [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



