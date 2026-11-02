Sexual assault victims with developmental disabilities often can't tell investigators what happened

A man surnamed Kim, the director of Saekdongwon, a residential facility for people with severe developmental disabilities, is transferred to a detention center after attending a pretrial detention hearing over sexual assault allegations at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 19. NEWS1

Only one in five sexual assault cases involving people with disabilities used statement assistants in 2024, exposing persistent shortcomings in Korea's justice system.

Many sexual assault victims already find it difficult to talk to others about what they have experienced. For those with developmental disabilities, however, that challenge is often multiplied several times over.

When a sexual assault victim with a developmental disability has difficulties explaining to others what happened to them, an expert can sit in on questioning to help them communicate. However, in 2024, that happened in only about one in five cases involving people with disabilities, according to data released this year by the Korea Disability Rights Forum.

These experts, known as statement assistants, were used in 20.7 percent of those cases. The forum also interviewed eight victims and defendants with disabilities in depth from June to September this year. It found that none had received help from a statement assistant, and none had been told about the system during questioning.

That gap came to light in the case of Saekdongwon, a residential facility for people with severe disabilities in Incheon, whose former director was convicted last month of raping women who lived there. A university research team found signs that 19 women at the facility had been sexually abused, but police identified only three as victims, all of whom could communicate relatively well. The case showed how heavily the criminal justice system still depends on what victims, including those with developmental disabilities, can put into words.

“In reality, the investigator meets the victim and says hello only five to 10 minutes before the statement interview begins at the Sunflower Center,” said Jang Jong-in, secretary general of Incheon chapter of Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination and a member of the joint response committee on the Saekdongwon case. “They throw out a few questions over 30 minutes, and if the victim can’t answer, they move on.” Sunflower Center is a one-stop support center for victims of sexual violence that launched in 2004. It added statement assistants in 2013.

“Of course, police officers make an effort to break the ice by asking things like ‘How’s the weather?’ but the statement ends after a single interview,” Jang added.

Photos and other visual aids can help victims who struggle to describe places or people in words, but the Saekdongwon investigation fell short there too.

“Photos of the inside of the facility, like the rooms and hallways, weren’t prepared for the questioning,” Jang said. “There were photos of employees, but they were old, so some had different hairstyles, and in some cases even I could hardly tell who they were.”

Saekdongwon, a residential facility for people with severe disabilities in Ganghwa County, Incheon, is seen on Feb. 9. The facility is under police investigation over allegations of sexual assault. YON

Part of the reason statement assistants are rarely used is a shortage of staff and heavy caseloads. As of September, there were 15 full-time and 166 part-time statement assistants, according to data the Justice Ministry submitted to Rep. Kim Nam-hee of the Democratic Party. Each full-time assistant handled an average of 120.7 cases last year.

Statement assistants also handle cases involving children and teenagers. Last year, cases were filed against 528 people for sexual violence against people with disabilities, compared to 7,183 for sexual violence against minors, according to the Justice Ministry.

“To be blunt, people with disabilities are likely to end up a lower priority,” said Cho Tae-heung, a senior researcher at the Korea Disability Forum.

Another reason the system goes unused is that it is optional. A revision to the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes that took effect Oct. 2 requires investigators to tell victims they can request a statement assistant earlier, at the preliminary interview rather than at formal questioning. It still does not require an assistant to take part. As a result, victims with borderline developmental disabilities can miss out entirely, because investigators reportedly sometimes fail to recognize their disabilities and never mention the system.

Even when statement assistants do take part, critics say the support lacks substance.

“The supply of statement assistants falls far short of demand,” Cho said. “Even people with the same developmental disability each have their own characteristics, but the conditions don’t allow assistants to properly learn about the person before going in. Realistically, they handle one case a day, and the most they can find out is something like ‘developmental disability grade such-and-such, with these characteristics.’”

Questioning by investigators who lack expertise can also make hard-won statements unusable as evidence.

“The most serious problem is leading questions from police,” said Kim Ye-won, head lawyer at the Disability Rights Law Center. “They should ask open-ended questions so victims can explain what they experienced in their own words, but there were cases where the questioner assumed a particular answer and kept asking leading questions. I couldn’t let it continue, so I stopped it, because if it’s submitted as evidence, the other side could challenge its admissibility.”

The Saekdongwon trial showed what victims’ statements can achieve in court once they are secured. The three victims who appeared in court had their credibility attacked repeatedly. The defense for the facility’s former director argued, “It is physically impossible to rape a victim who uses a wheelchair,” and, “The statement of a victim who has been taking schizophrenia medication may be a delusion.”

His defense also questioned the credibility of a statement analyst who testified as a witness, asking, “Isn’t it possible that [the victim] attributed sexual acts she performed herself to the defendant?”

The district court, however, found all three victims’ statements credible on Sept. 2 and sentenced the director to 15 years in prison. The court ruled that the victims’ specific, sensory descriptions would be hard to make up. Examples included “I was on my way to the hallway restroom because there was no toilet paper in the bathroom in my room” and “I knew he was coming into the room because I heard Kim’s [the director] slippers.”

The director had also undercut his own defense, according to the ruling obtained by the JoongAng Ilbo. During the police investigation, he said, in effect, that the victims were “people who can’t even make up lies.”

“The director denied the [assault] charges to investigators, then changed his statement once CCTV footage was confirmed, and even then initially downplayed the crimes,” the court wrote.

The court further rejected the director’s arguments built on the victims’ disabilities and gave weight to their nonverbal statements. After having a victim re-enact in court how she had given her statement during the investigation, it found her credible, saying she “expressed what she experienced on her own by adding nonverbal behavior such as gestures and facial expressions.”

The defense argued that the timing of the crimes had not been established. The court sided with the victims on this point, saying they had “consistently described what they physically felt at the time, saying things like ‘It was hot.’”

For one victim, however, the court found she had not been unable to resist at the time. It acquitted the director of raping a person with a disability in that instance and convicted him only of violating the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.





A familiar pattern

The entrance to Gwangju Inhwa School for deaf students in Gwangju as seen on Sept. 28, 2011 YONHAP

Two decades earlier, Korea saw a similar case. In 2005, it emerged that staff at a school for deaf students in Gwangju had abused and raped students with hearing and intellectual disabilities for years, sparking public outrage. The principal, the administrative director and other staff members were put on trial. The scandal became known as the Dogani case, after the Korean title of a novel later written about it.

As in Saekdongwon, the case turned on the credibility of the victims’ statements. The administrative director, identified as a key perpetrator, received only a 10-month prison sentence suspended for two years. A major factor was that the charge that he had tied up a student and raped her in the administrative office was dropped for insufficient evidence after the victim’s statement was found not credible.

Public anger led police to reopen the investigation, and the administrative director was sentenced to eight years in prison, a sentence finalized in 2013. Unlike in the 2005 investigation, the court found the victim’s key statement consistent. “I was raped in the administrative office with my hands and feet tied,” she had said.

The case led the National Assembly to pass the so-called Dogani Act in 2012, a revision to the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. The law toughened punishment for sex crimes against people with disabilities and children under 13 and abolished the statute of limitations for those crimes. Heads and employees of facilities for people with disabilities who rape a person with a disability could also have their sentences increased by up to half.

The revision also widened the charge of quasi-rape of a person with a disability, which is sexual intercourse with a victim unable to resist because of a disability. The charge previously applied only when a victim was unable to resist. It now also covers victims who have “difficulty resisting.”

Two decades after Dogani, however, verdicts in such cases can still turn on how individual judges assess credibility.

In one case, a 37-year-old woman with a Grade 2 intellectual disability and a social age of 7.25 was raped in September 2022 by a 59-year-old man who had attended the same middle school as her father, a few years behind him. The district court initially did not recognize the assault.

“At least outwardly, the defendant appears to have had sex with the victim’s consent,” the Chuncheon District Court ruled. “It is difficult to reject his defense that the two had consensual sex out of mutual affection.” The woman had told police about the rape, “It hurt, and I wanted to run out. I was sad.” She also said, “Uncle said, ‘Let’s live together.’ I’m going to marry him.”

The appeals court reversed the ruling. The Chuncheon bench of the Seoul High Court sentenced the man to three years and six months in prison. “The two were not close enough to permit sexual acts,” the court ruled. “It is recognized that he had intercourse by taking advantage of her difficulty resisting.” The Supreme Court upheld the conviction, finalizing the appellate ruling.

“Recently, there has been an increase in cases where offenders approach people with developmental disabilities through online chats,” said Lim Myung-hee, director of the Korea Women with Disabilities Association. “They meet offline because the other person was kind, and then they are sexually assaulted.”

“When a statement’s credibility is rejected, it doesn’t end with an acquittal or the case being dropped,” Lim added. “The other side sometimes retaliates by countersuing for false accusations. Professionals who understand the characteristics of developmental disabilities need to be involved from the start of an investigation to secure statements.”

“The core of the problem is that an integrated delivery system linking existing programs through investigation and trial has not been fully established,” Woo Joo-hyung, professor emeritus at Korea Nazarene University, wrote in a research report commissioned by the forum and published Oct. 26. “Professional assistants who provide cognitive support need to be trained and managed, and a system must be built so the level of support doesn’t vary by region or institution.”





BY JO SU-BIN, KIM YE-JUNG, CHOI SEO-IN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



