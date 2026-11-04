Seven Korean municipalities bid to host new prisons amid population decline

Seven municipalities are bidding for four new correctional facilities, seeking jobs and population support amid fears of regional decline.

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법무부, 안양교도소서 제2차 교정시설 현장 진단 실시 (서울=연합뉴스) 법무부는 지난 15일 경기 안양시 동안구 안양교도소에서 제2차 교정시설 현장 진단을 실시했다. 이번 현장 진단은 안양교도소의 노후 시설과 열악한 수용 환경을 점검하고 과밀수용 해소 및 시설 개선 방안을 모색하기 위해 법무부 장관과 법조기자단이 직접 수용생활을 수행하는 프로그램으로 진행됐다. 사진은 이날 실시된 교정시설 현장 진단에서 수용복을 착용한 법조기자단이 수용자의 하루 일과를 직접 체험하는 모습. 2026.4.19 [법무부 제공. 재판매 및 DB금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-04-19 12:15:06/
Legal reporters wearing prison uniforms experience the daily routine of inmates at Anyang Prison in Anyang, Gyeonggi, on April 15 as part of a Justice Ministry inspection aimed at assessing aging facilities, overcrowding and poor living conditions.

Seven municipalities have applied to host new correctional facilities, officials said Wednesday, a surprise turnout for the once-shunned sites that apparently comes amid growing concerns of regional extinction due to declining populations.

The North Gyeongsang counties Yeongdeok, Yeongyang, Uiseong and Cheongsong, the North Chungcheong counties Jecheon and Boeun, and Jeongseon County in Gangwon have submitted bids for the government's plans to create four new prisons by 2034.

While correctional facilities had previously been considered unwanted by residents, the municipalities now appear to be embracing them with hopes of bringing in new jobs and propping up the local economy and population.

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They also expect a boost to local spending from visitors to the facilities.

Korea has long grappled with chronically low child births and an overcrowded capital region, leaving many municipalities outside of Seoul struggling to find ways to overcome declining populations.

The Ministry of Justice plans to inject 241.9 billion won ($180.8 million) for each of the new facilities. They will each have a capacity of 1,000 prisoners and employ 250 correctional officials.

The ministry will accept applications until Wednesday before finalizing the sites in December.

Local public support for the bids has been vocal, with 80.8 percent of Yeongdeok residents approving of hosting the facilities in an opinion poll conducted last month.

In Yeongyang, some 500 people gathered for a rally on Oct. 27 to express support for the county's bid.


Yonhap

correctional facility ministry of justice korea social affairs regional extinction

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