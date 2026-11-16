Serious Crime Investigation Agency raids restaurant franchisor in first operation since establishment

The headquarters of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency in Jung District, central Seoul, is seen on Oct. 5. NEWS1

Investigators initiated a search and seizure operation at 26 locations related to allegations that Myeong Ryun Dang unfairly supported affiliates.

The Seoul Regional Office of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency (SCIA) raided the restaurant franchisor Myeong Ryun Dang on Monday over allegations of unfair affiliate support, marking its first search and seizure operation since its establishment last month.

SCIA investigators began searching 26 locations, including the company's headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul, and the residence of company Chairman Lee Jong-geun, at around 9 a.m.

Myeong Ryun Dang, the operator of the Myeongryun Jinsa Galbi barbecue restaurant franchise with stores at home and abroad, is accused of providing unfair financial support to 14 lending companies owned by Lee by extending loans totaling 298.3 billion won ($223 million) at annual interest rates of between 2.3 percent and 4.6 percent over a period of more than four years starting in late 2021.

Lee's lending companies are suspected of having reaped 21.7 billion won in unfair profits by lending the funds to Myeongryun Jinsa Galbi franchisees at interest rates ranging from 12 percent to 18 percent, according to an estimate by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC filed a complaint against Myeong Ryun Dang and Lee in September over alleged violations of the fair trade law.

The FTC suspects that the funds Myeong Ryun Dang lent to Lee's lending companies included 79 billion won in policy loans obtained from the state-run Korea Development Bank at annual interest rates of 3 to 4 percent.

The SCIA was launched Oct. 2 as part of a criminal justice overhaul stripping prosecutors of their independent investigative powers. President Lee Jae Myung has called on the agency's chief to accelerate its organizational setup.





Yonhap