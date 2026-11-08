Seoul’s relaxed sunrise jog: A 5-kilometer Jamsil Bridge workout where walkers and runners set their own pace

This Korea JoongAng Daily reporter poses at a turning point during the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) running course as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Sium Sium Morning exercise program at Jamsil Bridge in southern Seoul on Nov. 8. SHIN MIN-HEE

Sium Sium Morning invites Seoul residents to exercise on scenic bridges and parks without the pressure of competition or pace.

[Give it a Go]

Parts of Jamsil Bridge in southern Seoul were briefly closed to regular traffic on Sunday morning, but not for a movie shoot or a marathon.

Instead, people used the bridge to get some morning steps in, with one simple rule: move at your own pace.

For someone like me, who has been feeling increasingly discouraged about running lately, the freedom to switch between running, jogging and walking without feeling pressured to keep up sounded like paradise.

The workout program, “Sium Sium Morning,” is part of an ongoing Seoul Metropolitan Government initiative that invites anyone willing to sacrifice their morning sleep to exercise at a different bridge or park across the city on select Sunday mornings.

Sium-sium means taking things easy, reflecting the event's philosophy.

Since March this year, previous editions have taken place at Yeoui-daero, Mapo Bridge, Sejong-daero, Gwangjin Bridge, World Cup Park and Seoul Botanic Park.

Jamsil Bridge will host the program again next Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Parts of Jamsil Bridge in southern Seoul are closed to regular traffic as participants in the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Sium Sium Morning exercise program run a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course on Nov. 8. SHIN MIN-HEE





The starting and finishing point for the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) running course as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Sium Sium Morning exercise program at Jamsil Han River Park in southern Seoul on Nov. 8. SHIN MIN-HEE

During this reporter’s visit, the entire course spanned 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), starting at Jamsil Han River Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, running to the end of Jamsil Bridge in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, and circling back to the start.

I’ll admit I’m not much of a runner; running 2 kilometers on the treadmill at the gym is usually enough for me to consider it a good workout. So naturally, running 2.5 times that distance in one go, let alone outdoors, felt downright daunting.

Comedian Kim Hye-seon, known as a bodybuilding enthusiast, center, leads a 15-minute warming up session as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Sium Sium Morning exercise program at Jamsil Han River Park in southern Seoul on Nov. 8. SHIN MIN-HEE

The slow and steady warmup

At 7 a.m., the sun was barely up as the sky slowly lit up in pinkish hues. The rosy gradations forming along the gray, cloudy sky appeared to spotlight Lotte World Tour, the tallest building in Korea, as I got off Jamsil Station.

After a brief bus ride to Jamsil Han River Park, I scanned a QR code to register on-site. I received a furry green headband topped with a tortoise character, along with other adorable keepsakes such as a magnet and a keyring. Recurring participants can also earn mobile stamps and receive merchandise in different designs.

Dozens more participants wore the tortoise headband — a reminder that slow and steady wins the race, even when there isn’t one to win.

At 7:15 a.m., comedian Kim Hye-seon, known as a bodybuilding enthusiast, led a 15-minute warm-up session as participants moved their bodies and danced to girl group ILLIT’s latest song, “You’re Under Arrest.”

“Come on, you can do this!” Kim chanted, sporting a green tank top and black biker shorts in 3 degrees Celsius (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit) weather with, of course, the tortoise headband.

It was the perfect way to prepare myself for the 5 kilometers ahead, which would either leave me feeling triumphant or utterly exhausted. My mind was ready to go, but my body clearly wasn’t.

Needing to jolt my body into full runner mode, I headed to a different section of the park, where a series of physical fitness assessments awaited, from rowing and air biking to balance and speed tests.

Participants undergo physical fitness assessments as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Sium Sium Morning exercise program at Jamsil Han River Park in southern Seoul on Nov. 8. SHIN MIN-HEE

Turns out, I was pretty good at slanted pullups and barbell rows. I had an unfortunate mishap when I slipped off my seat on the rowing machine and toppled sideways onto the ground. Forget the pain — I was mortified. The staff member kindly gave me another chance.

After completing all the tests, I walked away with a fitness certificate and a Grade 2 rating, which is considered above average. Guess those three gym sessions a week paid off!

Good vibes, zero pressure

Finally, the moment of truth had arrived: the 5-kilometer run.

Along with dozens of other runners and walkers, I followed the course, with a staff member standing every couple of feet. Most held gigantic foam fingers, cheering passersby. They also provided water at numerous turning points.

Some participants pushed their child’s stroller, while others ran with their dogs.

This Korea JoongAng Daily reporter poses with a Grade 2 fitness certificate as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Sium Sium Morning exercise program at Jamsil Bridge in southern Seoul on Nov. 8. SHIN MIN-HEE

From atop Jamsil Bridge, I marveled at the expansive view of the Han River, a view typically reserved for drivers passing by. Although I had to alternate between jogging and walking several times, the peaceful scenery helped me keep my nerves in check. It was easy to see why the river has long been regarded as one of Korea’s most valuable assets.

Just when I was repeatedly resisting the urge to quit midcourse, I finished the 5 kilometers. Dawn had already turned into day. I’ll spare you the details of my finishing time to preserve what dignity I have left — not that I’m a professional runner, anyway. After all, this was supposed to be a recreational run, right?

Of the many thoughts that ran through my mind, roughly a quarter was something like, “What have I gotten myself into?” Another quarter went, “I could get used to this,” and the remaining half consisted of absolutely nothing. I didn't have enough energy for anything besides catching my breath.

When I passed the finish line, I instinctively threw my arms up in the air with a squeal of delight. It was liberating to exercise simply for the joy of it, without obsessing over metrics or worrying about competition.

Participants jog during a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course as part of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Sium Sium Morning exercise program at Jamsil Bridge in southern Seoul on Nov. 8. This Korea JoongAng Daily reporter is seen in center. SHIN MIN-HEE

In hindsight, however, the run itself wasn't so bad. The real challenge was dragging myself out of bed at 5 a.m. to make the trip to Jamsil, especially when I could have been enjoying a leisurely Sunday morning.

But at the same time, perhaps the greatest charm of Sium Sium Morning was that, ironically, it took place on a Sunday. No one seemed in a rush as they would be on a weekday. The event seemed to signal that it's O.K. to take things slow once in a while.

But even at a relaxed pace, sore legs afterward were inevitable.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]