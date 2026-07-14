Seoul's Jung District expands tour pass with Korean sauna option

The Seoul Jung-gu Tour Pass doubled its options to four, adding a traditional Korean sauna package and new itineraries aimed at boosting local travel.

Central Seoul's Jung District has expanded the domestic version of its mobile tour pass from two to four package options, adding access to a traditional Korean sauna in response to changing travel patterns and growing visitor demand.

The district office announced Monday that the expanded pass lineup includes a package featuring Sparex, a jjimjilbang (traditional Korean sauna) and an all-inclusive option that combines admission to the sauna with a ride on the Namsan cable car.

The Seoul Jung-gu Tour Pass is a mobile pass that offers free admission or discounts at tourist attractions, restaurants, cafes and cultural venues across the district for a set period. The domestic version requires a Korean mobile phone number to purchase.

Launched in April last year, the pass has recorded cumulative sales of more than 5,500.

Previously, the domestic pass was available as either a basic pass or a package that included the Namsan cable car. The passes provide benefits at 33 affiliated businesses across the district, including free admission to Deoksu Palace, discounts and complimentary souvenirs. Pass holders can also receive discounts at restaurants, performances at the National Jeongdong Theater, hanbok rentals and pottery-making experiences, offering a broader range of cultural experiences.

The basic pass costs 9,900 won ($7), while the Namsan cable car and Sparex packages each cost 21,900 won. The all-inclusive package is priced at 30,900 won.

Beginning Thursday, the tour pass website "tour pass mall" will also offer recommended itineraries tailored to different types of travelers, including families, couples and sightseeing visitors.

The district said it plans to continue expanding the number of affiliated businesses and develop new tourism content to encourage visitors to explore neighborhoods beyond Myeongdong, including Euljiro and Sindang-dong, helping support local businesses and promote longer stays.

Separate tour passes for international visitors, which do not require a Korean mobile phone number, are also available. The pass costs 25,900 won and allows users to choose either the Namsan cable car or the Sparex sauna within 36 hours of activation, in addition to benefits at affiliated stores. It is available through travel platforms such as NOL World.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]