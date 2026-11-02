Seoul’s ginkgo dilemma: Golden streets, rotten-egg shoes and an expensive environmental debate

Ginkgo trees are seen lined up at a roadside in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 29. KIM HA-YOON

As pungent autumn fruit sparks complaints, Seoul weighs expensive tree replacements against the environmental value of its aging female ginkgos.

Every autumn, Seoul faces a stinky ginkgo problem, but fixing it is no walk in the park.

“The ginkgo fruits smell terrible when you step on them on the streets,” Kim Seon-hee, a Seoul resident, told the Korea JoongAng Daily at Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Thursday. “And the stench even follows you onto the subway during the morning commute.”

The fall season in the capital has long meant tiptoeing along sidewalks littered with sticky yellow ginkgo fruit, lest pedestrians squash it and release a rancid, cheese-like smell.

The same was true on Thursday. The ginkgo trees’ rich golden autumn foliage lined the streets, while fallen fruit occasionally lay scattered, and many were already crushed on the pavements, leaving unsightly smears of decaying pulp.

Ginkgos are the most common tree species in Seoul, making up roughly 30 percent of the city's trees.

In response to public complaints over the pungent odor, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has implemented various solutions. These include installing nets around tree trunks to catch falling fruit and using excavators to shake the trees and dislodge the fruit all at once.

Because only female ginkgos produce fruit, another option is to replace them with male trees, but environmental activists have recently criticized the plan.

Public nuisance or natural asset?

Existing female ginkgos need to be felled to plant male ones in their spot, a process that can have adverse environmental effects, such as destroying the habitats for birds and insects and damaging surrounding vegetation.

Seoul KFEM, an environmental group, found that a whopping 792 female ginkgo trees in Seoul would be uprooted this year as it monitored citywide tree replacement plans by district earlier this year.

The group called the district offices’ decision to remove the trees to address public complaints, improve streetscapes or reduce inconvenience “unjustifiable.”

“No matter how bad the smell is, the value of an age-old urban ginkgo tree far outweighs brief inconveniences,” Seoul KFEM said in a statement. “Government agencies are responsible for the long-term management of street trees and should not be swayed by complaints of a handful of vocal individuals.”

A sidewalk in Songpa District, southern Seoul, is seen stained with crushed ginkgo fruit on Oct. 29. KIM HA-YOON

Yet every fall, district offices grapple with heaps of public complaints about ginkgo fruits. Gangnam District received 66 related complaints in September and October, with residents demanding that the fruits be cleared from the streets or the trees removed.

“I agree to cutting down the trees, since physically shaking them to collect the fruits every time is costly in terms of labor,” another Seoul resident, surnamed Chung, said. “If it’s what the government thinks is right, then they should be removed.”

The Seoul city government clarified that the trees slated for replacement are classified as a safety hazard or are difficult to maintain. Examples include roadside trees too large to fit nets, as the nets would obstruct large buses or be vulnerable to strong winds.

In other cases, because fruit ripens at different rates even on the same tree, workers must shake the tree multiple times every few weeks, which still incurs high costs.

A Songpa District official said workers collect fruit from an average of 150 trees per operation during the district's annual cleanup efforts in September and October.

But at the same time, the city has taken a more cautious approach.

“We’re focusing on managing the existing trees more thoroughly,” an official in the Seoul Metropolitan Government's landscape management bureau told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “The city is therefore seeking to minimize tree replacements.”

Ginkgo trees are installed with nets to catch falling fruit at a sidewalk in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 11. KANG JUNG-HYUN

The tree of all trades, master of smell

Ginkgos outnumber all other tree species in the capital.

Seoul’s total of 460,496 trees includes about 131,502 ginkgos, including street and park trees as well as protected trees, according to the Seoul Urban Tree Explorer data platform.

Even the American sycamore, the second-most common species at 13 percent, and the Japanese zelkova, the third-most common at 12 percent, fall short of ginkgos when combined.

So why are there so many ginkgos in Seoul?

The ginkgo was, and still is, seen as a solution to many urban problems.

In the 1960s, Seoul’s streets were mainly lined with American sycamore trees. But because these species can grow to massive proportions, they would end up covering traffic lights and store signs.

Ginkgo trees soon emerged as the best alternative. In 1971, the Seoul Metropolitan Government designated the ginkgo as its official tree.

They began lining Seoul's roads in the 1970s and '80s, when the capital struggled to combat poor air quality caused by rapid population growth and industrial expansion.

“Ginkgos are highly favorable thanks to their adaptability to urban conditions, resistance to pests and diseases, as well as the ability to provide shade,” a Gangnam District official said.

The trees can also absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making them particularly beneficial in densely built-up commercial and business neighborhoods. That may be partly why Gangnam and Songpa districts have the most ginkgo trees in Seoul, accounting for roughly 17 percent combined across all the capital’s 25 districts.

Because the ginkgo’s only problem is the fruit’s smell, due to the butyric acid it contains, switching female trees to male ones was seen as the ultimate solution.

Ginkgo tree fruits are seen scattered across a tree guard in Geumcheon District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 31. SHIN MIN-HEE

A foul-smelling expense

However, replacing female ginkgo trees with male ones comes at a considerable cost.

For example, Dongdaemun District allocated 404 million won ($300,000) this year to replace 175 female ginkgo trees. Yongsan District said earlier this year that it would spend 200 million won on replacing 70.

That’s why some Seoul residents find the project hard to justify.

Pedestrians walk beneath ginkgo trees with golden autumn foliage in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 9, 2025. NEWS1

“It’s a waste of tax money,” Hong Seung-yong, another Seoul resident, told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday. “It’s true that the fruit can be bothersome, but the smell is a natural trait of the tree. You just have to accept the fact that it’s part of the autumn vibe.”

The costs of removing, disposing of and planting the trees tend to be substantial, as they involve many steps like uprooting a tree, cutting it into smaller pieces so it can be transported and hauling it away, the official under Seoul city government’s landscape management bureau said.

“One replacement costs around 3.5 to 4 million won in total, including removing the tree’s root and reinstalling the tree guard,” the official said.

Going forward, the city plans to plant only male ginkgos, especially in residential and commercial districts, to minimize complaints over the fallen fruit, in accordance with the National Institute of Forest Science’s manual on street tree planting and management.

The agency developed DNA analysis technology in 2011 that has made it much easier to distinguish a ginkgo tree’s sex. In the past, experts had to wait decades for a tree to mature before they could determine its sex. Now, they can identify male trees at the seedling stage with just a leaf as small as a fingernail.

This has reduced the proportion of female ginkgos — meaning fewer ginkgo fruits — in Seoul over the years. According to Seoul city data, about 23.1 percent were female as of last year, down from 27.1 percent in 2021.

“The trees are very pretty, but I’m not a fan of the smell,” said Alex, a visitor from Wisconsin who gave only his first name, on Thursday. “But I can understand the environmental activists’ perspective though, since it can overtake nature. I think that [ginkgos are] definitely a part of Korean scenery.”





BY SHIN MIN-HEE, KIM HA-YOON [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]