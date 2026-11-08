Seoul's first snow arrives nearly a month earlier as cold snap grips city

People walk around the streets of Myeongdong, central Seoul, with their umbrellas as Seoul sees its first snow of the season. NEWS1

The season's first snowfall came 26 days ahead of last year, with icy roads possible in parts of central Korea.

Seoul saw its first snowfall of the season on Sunday, nearly a month earlier than last year, as an early winter cold snap gripped the capital.

The season's first snow was observed at the Seoul Weather Station in central Seoul's Songwol-dong, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday. The capital's first snowfall is officially recorded when the Seoul Weather Station observes snow.

The snowfall came 26 days earlier than last year's first snow on Dec. 4 and 12 days earlier than the average first snowfall date of Nov. 20, based on records from 1991 to 2020. It was the earliest first snowfall in Seoul since Nov. 8, 2010.

Seoul's morning low fell to 2.7 degrees Celsius (36.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, with temperatures below freezing in Nowon District at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and Eunpyeong District at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. Temperatures also fell below freezing in other parts of the country, including Daegwallyeong in Gangwon, where the mercury dropped to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Rain or snow is expected to continue until late Sunday night, mainly in central Korea.

"The precipitation is expected to be too light for the falling snow to accumulate," a KMA official said. "However, snow may accumulate in some areas, including mountains at elevations of around 1,000 meters (3,281 feet) in northeastern Gyeonggi."

"Rain or snow falling in northeastern Gyeonggi and inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon may freeze, creating patches of black ice on roads," the KMA said. "Drivers should take extra precautions to prevent traffic accidents and injuries, including maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles and reducing speed."

The early winter cold that persisted over the weekend is expected to ease temporarily on Monday, when morning temperatures nationwide are forecast to be near or slightly above seasonal averages, with light rain expected mainly in Gangwon and southern regions.

Temperatures are then expected to plunge again on Tuesday, with Seoul's morning low forecast to fall to 0 degrees Celsius.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]