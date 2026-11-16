Seoul’s fine dust to clear as freezing exam-day cold approaches

Rain and possible mountain snow to arrive before temperatures plunge Wednesday, bringing a bitter cold spell for Thursday’s college entrance exam.

Fine dust is expected to linger over the greater Seoul area on Monday, while rain is forecast along the east coast. Colder weather is also expected to arrive on Wednesday, the day before Korea's annual college entrance exam, as cold air moves in from the north. The cold spell is forecast to last through the weekend.

Fine dust levels in the Seoul metropolitan area were expected to remain in the "bad" category through Monday morning, with South Chungcheong also seeing temporarily elevated levels, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research on Monday. Fine dust that flowed in from overseas Sunday night has remained trapped over the region due to stagnant atmospheric conditions.

Concentrations are expected to fall from midday as cleaner easterly winds move in. On a daily average basis, fine dust levels nationwide are forecast to range from "good" to "moderate."

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast mostly cloudy skies nationwide Monday, with daytime highs ranging from 12 to 19 degrees Celsius (54 to 66 degrees Fahrenheit).

Rain is expected mainly along the east coast, including coastal and mountainous areas of Gangwon and the eastern coast and northeastern mountains of North Gyeongsang. Rain, beginning in eastern South Gyeongsang in the morning, will spread to western parts of the province by late afternoon. Jeju Island is also expected to see rain beginning Monday night.

Up to 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) of rain is forecast through Tuesday morning along the Gangwon coast, in mountainous areas of Gangwon and along the northern coast of North Gyeongsang. Some mountainous areas of Gangwon could also receive 1 to 5 centimeters (0.4 to 2 inches) of snow.

Fine dust obscures the view of Hangang Park in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 13. YONHAP

Rain or snow could freeze on mountain roads, creating patches of black ice. Drivers are advised to exercise caution, while hikers should also take precautions against slipping.

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon in the greater Seoul area and the Gangwon, Chungcheong and Jeolla regions before spreading to the Gyeongsang region by evening. Most of the rain is expected to stop by late Tuesday night, although some areas could see precipitation continue into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are then expected to drop sharply as cold air moves south from the north beginning Wednesday.

On Thursday, when students nationwide take the College Scholastic Ability Test, morning lows are forecast to range from minus 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will reach only 3 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Students heading to exam centers early in the morning are advised to dress warmly, including by wearing several layers of thin clothing to protect against the cold.

The cold weather is expected to continue through the weekend. In Seoul, temperatures are forecast to fall to minus 4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, with daytime highs reaching just 2 degrees Celsius. Strong winds are expected to make conditions feel even colder.





BY RHEE ESTHER [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]