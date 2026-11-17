Seniors at Suwon High School in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, leave campus as younger students cheer them on two days before the College Scholastic Ability Test, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Test-takers will face freezing cold temperatures at Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), with Seoul’s morning low forecast at minus 1 degree Celsius (30 degrees Fahrenheit).

Cold air moving down from the northwest will set in from Wednesday afternoon, when test-takers report to their exam sites ahead of the test, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. Temperatures will drop below zero in many parts of the country on Thursday, and rain or snow is expected in western regions, including the Chungcheong provinces and the Gwangju and Jeolla provinces.

Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range from minus 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 3 to 10 degrees Celsius, both below the seasonal average. Morning temperatures will drop sharply, by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius (9 to 18 degree Fahrenheit) from Wednesday, and strong winds will push the apparent temperature even lower.

Morning temperatures are forecast at minus 1 degree Celsius in Seoul, 0 degrees in Incheon, Daejeon and Daegu, 3 degrees in Busan, 4 degrees in Gwangju and 9 degrees in Jeju. Seoul will stay chilly all day, with a high of just 5 degrees Celsius.

Jeju Island will see rain, with rain or snow in its mountainous areas. Rain or snow will begin early in the morning in western South Chungcheong and the Gwangju and Jeolla provinces and spread to the rest of the South Chungcheong region in the afternoon. By night, it will reach the west coast of southern Gyeonggi, central and southern North Chungcheong and inland western South Gyeongsang.

Rain mixed with snow could fall in parts of the Chungcheong provinces and the inland Gwangju and Jeolla provinces between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., when test-takers are heading into exam rooms.

People stroll along a forest path covered in fallen yellow ginkgo leaves at a ginkgo arboretum in Nampyeong-eup, Naju, Jeonnam-Gwangju, on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Snowfall of 1 to 3 centimeters is forecast for inland North Jeolla and the mountainous areas of Jeju Island on Thursday. Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong, central and southern North Chungcheong, northern Jeonnam-Gwangju and inland western South Gyeongsang could see around 1 centimeter (0.4 inches), and the west coast of southern Gyeonggi less than 1 centimeter.

Rainfall is forecast at around 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) in the Gwangju and Jeolla provinces and on Jeju Island and under 5 millimeters in Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong and central and southern North Chungcheong. The west coast of southern Gyeonggi and inland western South Gyeongsang could get around 1 millimeter.

The CSAT will take place in subzero temperatures in Seoul for the first time in six years. The last time was in 2020, when the exam was pushed back two weeks to Dec. 3 because of Covid-19. After several years of relatively mild weather on exam day, this year’s mix of bitter cold, rain and snow has made staying warm and traveling safely a priority for test-takers.

The KMA urged extra caution on the roads and warned that rain or snow could freeze into black ice in many places. High-wave advisories are also likely to be issued at sea, so test-takers on islands should check ferry schedules in advance.

Detailed forecasts for areas near each exam site can be searched by school name on the KMA’s Weather Nuri website.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



