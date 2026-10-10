Seoul’s ambassador to Ukraine recalled as rift over disclosure of North Korean POWs persists

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Seoul-Washington intelligence ties appear strained as security talks continue to stall
Progress in Korea’s $350 billion investment package has failed to make the headway the Blue House expected.
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Washington expects Seoul to ‘uphold standards of decadeslong alliance’ as intelligence friction persists
The statement from a senior U.S. official comes after South Korea’s intelligence service said it was excluded from a June trilateral meeting.
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U.S. barred NIS from North Korea cyber meeting amid Coupang tensions, sources say
Washington notified Seoul in writing that the South Korean intelligence agency could not attend a June trilateral meeting with Japan, sources said.
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'Diplomacy over emotions': Kyiv seeks to mend ties with Seoul as POW transfer spat continues
Ukraine says it remains open to constructive dialogue as South Korea recalls its ambassador amid a dispute over North Korean prisoners of war.