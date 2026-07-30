Seoul weighs Hormuz surveillance deployment

Korea is considering sending reconnaissance assets near the Strait of Hormuz as it weighs alliance commitments to Washington against mounting regional risks.

Seoul is strongly weighing a deployment of military reconnaissance and surveillance assets near the Strait of Hormuz after Washington sought contributions from allies and partner nations, according to multiple diplomatic and security sources on Thursday.

The deliberations reportedly reflect a calculation that a military contribution would alleviate tensions with the United States over Korea's $350 billion investment commitment and recent discord over the Coupang issue. Korean officials appear to believe that the participation could advance Korea’s leverage in global security agendas.

Yet, renewed volatility stemming from the Iran war warranted a more cautious mood within the government.

The Korean government has recently held internal discussions about deploying military assets capable of conducting surveillance and reconnaissance missions in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the sources knowledgeable about the matter.

Assets under consideration include a Navy logistics support ship, maritime operations helicopters and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

Should the deployment be approved, Korean assets — on the premise of safeguarding security in the Strait of Hormuz — would likely join a multinational maritime security coalition led by Britain, escort commercial vessels and undertake mine-clearing operations in the waterway.

Soldiers of the Cheonghae Unit depart from Busan for their overseas missions in the Gulf of Aden on May 15. YONHAP

The P-8A maritime patrol aircraft is among the Navy's most advanced platforms for detecting underwater threats. The six aircraft were delivered from the United States in 2024 and entered operational service in July last year.

Sending one of Korea's newest patrol aircraft would signal Seoul's strongest possible commitment to its alliance with Washington.

For naval assets, the government is considering a logistics support vessel used to refuel and resupply combat ships. The Navy currently operates three 4,200-ton Cheonji-class logistics support ships and one 10,000-ton Soyang-class logistics support ship. Officials have also reportedly discussed the deployment of maritime operations helicopters.

The Korean government has made clear that it intends to move in lockstep with Washington's European allies, including Britain and France. Seoul is likely to consider joining the mission only after Washington and its European partners reach an agreement on establishing a multinational maritime security coalition.

The Blue House's recent emphasis that "the United States has not recently made any specific request for the deployment of particular military assets" apparently reflects the government's preference to coordinate its decision with Washington and its European allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House on July 29 in Washington. AP/YONHAP

"The government is examining its options while taking into account all relevant factors, including the defense posture on the Korean Peninsula and procedures required under domestic law,” a Blue House official said, in language suggesting that the government was leaving the door open to an overseas troop deployment that would require parliamentary approval.

If approved, the deployment would mark Korea's first overseas troop deployment made as an alliance commitment at the United States' request in more than two decades.

Korea last deployed troops overseas in 2003, when the Roh Moo-hyun administration decided to send troops to Iraq after protracted negotiations with the George W. Bush administration. The decision was widely viewed as reducing uncertainty in the alliance while strengthening Seoul's bargaining position with Washington.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz are seen from Musandam, Oman, on July 26. REUTERS/YONHAP

The current government also appears to see a contribution in the Strait of Hormuz as a way to strengthen its hand in negotiations over sensitive security issues, including securing the right to enrich and reprocess nuclear fuel and pursuing nuclear-powered submarines.

Still, the government's discussions could lose momentum as the security situation around the Strait of Hormuz continues to deteriorate.

After the United States resumed airstrikes on Iran on Wednesday, Washington and Tehran were effectively back on a wartime footing. A senior-level meeting between U.S. and British officials on the proposed multinational maritime security coalition was also reportedly postponed.





BY HA JUN-HO, YOON JI-WON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]